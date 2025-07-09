Packing cubes are the travel hack you never knew you needed.
10 Best Packing Cubes For Effortless Summer Travels
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Summertime is for exploring, and exploring you will do. Maybe you're planning a trip to Disney or are itching to hit some National Parks trails – no matter what you find yourself up to this season, ruining your vacay fun with an unruly suitcase is not the way to start your journey. That's where packing cubes come in – they can help even the most criminal over-packer organize their luggage in the blink of an eye.
Check out the best packing cubes below so everything can be in order for your summer trip of a lifetime!
Amazon
Vera Bradley Ripstop Polyester Packing Cube Set
Complete with one large, two medium, and one small packing cube, this set's got you set! We adore that the fabric is ripstop, meaning they're super durable to last you a whole lifetime of trips. The best part? It's 50% off for Prime Day, so you can spend just $30 instead of $60 to prep for your travels. Score!
Amazon
Vandel Space-Saving Compression Packing Cubes
Looking to maximize your suitcase's space? These life-saving packing cubes for travel can save up to 50% of the space in your luggage, so there's more room for loading up on souvenirs, your fave shoes, and more! The tear-resistant material they're made of is also odor-resistant to help keep contents fresh – and you looking your absolute best.
Amazon
Aerotrunk Compression Packing Cubes
The mesh paneling on this pair of packing cubes makes seeing what you've packed way easier, allowing you to stay organized not only while you pack, but while you're on vacation, too. These come in so many fun colors with the option to buy two, four, or six at a time.
Amazon
Baggu Packing Cube Set
In case there was any doubt that Baggu isn't downright iconic, they swoop in with these adorable packing cubes. Available in four distinct colorways, this pair of cubes can even be utilized beyond the suitcase by stowing away your less-frequented clothes and accessories.
Away
Away The Insider Packing Cubes
This set of packing cubes is sure to handle larger luggage with ease – that's right, every one of your meticulously planned vacation 'fits can come along for the ride! We love that these are designed with loose structuring, so whatever's going inside them remains safe and untouched by the outside. When not in use, these cubes lay flat to streamline your storage sitch.
Calpak
Calpak Packing Cubes Set
Crafted with breathable mesh and water-resistant pouches, this set of five packing cubes undoubtedly keep your travel contents safe. What's more is that each piece in the set has a compartment for a label, taking the guesswork out of unpacking once you've reached your desired destination!
Amazon
Kingdalux Packing Cube Set
This set has range, meaning everything you could ever pack for a trip away has a place to live while you're on the go. From small pouches for socks and undies, to larger ones for your fully fleshed-out 'fits, these satisfying packing cubes from Amazon will make you actually want to pack and plan.
Ban.do
Ban.do Packing Cube Set
TBH, we'd book a plane ticket just to use these vibrant packing cubes in our pre-boarding process. They're fashionable and functional, and add a hefty dash of fun to your packing list. Each cube is able to be folded and condensed into attached pockets for easy, breezy storage. Think less about packing, and more about parading around wearing your best vacation looks.
Amazon
Gonex Compression Packing Cubes
The best packing cubes for travel usually have compression features. This way, you can pack virtually half your closet without breaking a sweat over saving space! You can overpack, without overstuffing. This set from Amazon comes in a rainbow of colors to match your personal style.
REI
REI Co-op Expandable Packing Cube Set
These packing cubes are covered in light mesh and water repellent fabrics to safeguard your belongings. The mesh also makes it easy to see what exactly you stuffed inside your suitcase. This design is an excellent choice for all-around travel – whether you're gone for a month or a weekend, each cube is adaptable. The cubes can expand to fit a size up and pack more inside, if needed.
Sign up for our newsletter for more travel tips!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated.