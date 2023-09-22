2000s Costume Ideas To Rock This Halloween
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
When it comes to Halloween, we're all about decade costumes. We've covered 80s costumes and 90s costumes, and this year, we're all about 2000s pop culture costumes. (Or Y2K-inspired like this Olivia Rodrigo costume!). From iconic reality TV shows to our favorite Disney movies and Wizarding World characters, these 2000s Halloween costumes will be all the rage this year.
Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
This costume feels both incredibly Y2K and futuristic at the same time, and that's a feat in and of itself. (via B+C)
Alice Cullen
Follow our Vampire makeup tutorial to transform into this Twilight fan favorite. Visions of the future not included. Grab a girlfriend to be your Bella! (via B+C)
Cookie Monster
Sesame Street was an absolute staple during my 2000s childhood, and the best part of this is that it's the most comfortable Halloween costume you'll wear all October. (via B+C)
Harry and Hermione
Take a hint from the Harry Potter movies and recreate Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson's movie outfits for this 2000s Halloween costume. (via B+C)
Kim Possible
Another easy Halloween costume for the win! Grab your favorite pair of cargo pants and your go-to black turtleneck, crop top, or tee. (via B+C)
Image via Warner Bros.
Mary Kate and Ashley
Every single one of Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's movies from the early 2000s is very iconic and very easy to recreate. It makes for the perfect twin costume (for obvious reasons) but works great for any pair.
Lizzie McGuire + Miranda Sanchez
Hilary Duff will never fail to inspire, no matter how far from Lizzie McGuire we get. Go all out with the hair clips, chokers, and bracelets. (via B+C)
Finding Nemo
"Fish are friends, not food." This movie makes for a super cute family costume, but it's also great as an individual costume because every single character is instantly recognizable. (via B+C)
The Simple Life
Nothing screams early aughts like reality TV, and this Paris Hilton + Nicole Richie team up is the perfect 2000s Halloween costume. (via B+C)
Britney Spears
No one — and I do mean no one — will ever rock an all-denim 'fit as iconic as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's 2001 American Music Awards' outfit. Just grab a denim corset and a denim skirt to recreate it! (via B+C)
Gilmore Girls
Not only is a Gilmore Girls nod a very cozy costume, but it's also the perfect excuse to drink coffee all night. Because as the wise Lorelai Gilmore once said, "I need coffee in an IV!" (via B+C)
The Princess Diaries
If you're wearing your Rory Gilmore costume to one party, reuse it to go as Mia Thermopolis to another party! Just curl your hair and add some hairspray. Bonus points if you grab a BFF to go as Princess Mia! (via B+C)
R2-D2
Okay, listen. The original Star Wars might be the classics, but I am a die-hard prequels fan. There! I said it! If you also love the 2000s trilogy, dress as your favorite droid. (via B+C)
Totally Spies
On the topic of spies, this trio of gal pals was everything I aspired to be as a child. Go all out with catsuits, or feel free to switch it up with power suits, jumpsuits, or mini dresses instead.
Rosetta
Did you also binge watch the Tinkerbell movies as a youth? This pink and green DIY fairy costume is totally giving Rosetta. (via B+C)
Mean Girls
This is one of the most quotable Y2K movies, which makes it a perfect 2000s Halloween costume. Plus, since the most iconic looks are made up of regular clothes, they'll be super easy to put together. (via B+C)
The Incredibles
This movie is absolutely responsible for my obsession with superheroes, and also makes the "Most Comfortable Costume" list. Wear this as a family costume, or a friend group costume — either way, it gives you the excuse to finally buy those knee high boots you've been wanting. (via B+C)
Image via NBC
The Office
This is a great last-minute costume because all you need for these TV characters is a blouse, cardigan, and skirt, or a shirt and tie. Boom, nailed it.
The White Witch
This white-hot (er, cold?) makeup look is perfect for any The Chronicles of Narnia costume — whether you're going alone or with a group. All you need is a white maxi! (via B+C)
DC + Marvel
Movies like X-Men, The Dark Knight, and Iron Man totally transformed the end of the 2000s and I'm not mad about it. Bring two worlds together by getting your whole group to dress up as different heroes! (via B+C)
Ginger Spice
Okay, this one might technically be a 90s costume but I couldn't leave it out! All you need is a Union Jack dress and some red boots and you're golden (or ginger ;)). (via B+C)
Image via Disney Channel
High School Musical
There are *so many* costume options to pick from here. Wear all red or all white for a Wildcats theme, or go for the bold and bright poster costumes (just don't forget to jump for your photos!)
Which 2000s Halloween costume will you and yours be wearing this year? Tag us on Instagram!
Lead image via B+C
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!