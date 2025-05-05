Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

The Best Dressed Stars On The Met Gala Red Carpet

2025 met gala best dressed
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
May 05, 2025
Met Gala Monday has arrived yet again! It's a rainy afternoon in New York City but these stars are shining brighter than ever. This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" so I'm going to need the biggest and craziest silhouettes I've ever seen! And considering this year's hosts are Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky (alongside LeBron James as an honorary chair), I know everyone's going to make a statement.

Here are the best dressed celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala.

1. Ego Nwodim

Ego Nwodim

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ego Nwodim was the first arrival at the Met Gala that made me gasp. THIS is how you start off the Met Gala on the right foot! The exaggerated peplum silhouette, the ruffles, and the different fabrics come together for a really memorable look.

2. Emma Chamberlain in Courrèges

emma chamberlain

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Emma Chamberlain is totally giving Office Siren in a pinstripe number from Courrèges.

3. Teyana Taylor in custom Marc Jacobs

Teyana Taylor

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And Teyana Taylor is turning heads in a bold pinstripe suit & red cape moment from Marc Jacobs. I'm obsessed.

4. Colman Domingo

colman domingo

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

And Teyana isn't the only one with capes on their mind! Co-chair Colman Domingo looks amazing in a royal blue cape with sequin & jewel detail...

colman domingo met gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

...and the graphic suit jacket, pearls, and polka dots beneath!

5. Sydney Sweeney

sydney sweeney

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney looks romantic, sophisticated, and dangerous in a 1920s-inspired black gown with a keyhole neckline and ruffled sleeves.

Stay tuned for even more of the 2025 Met Gala's best dressed!

