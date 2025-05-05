Now THIS is a party!
The Best Dressed Stars On The Met Gala Red Carpet
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Met Gala Monday has arrived yet again! It's a rainy afternoon in New York City but these stars are shining brighter than ever. This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" so I'm going to need the biggest and craziest silhouettes I've ever seen! And considering this year's hosts are Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky (alongside LeBron James as an honorary chair), I know everyone's going to make a statement.
Here are the best dressed celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala.
1. Ego Nwodim
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ego Nwodim was the first arrival at the Met Gala that made me gasp. THIS is how you start off the Met Gala on the right foot! The exaggerated peplum silhouette, the ruffles, and the different fabrics come together for a really memorable look.
2. Emma Chamberlain in Courrèges
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emma Chamberlain is totally giving Office Siren in a pinstripe number from Courrèges.
3. Teyana Taylor in custom Marc Jacobs
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
And Teyana Taylor is turning heads in a bold pinstripe suit & red cape moment from Marc Jacobs. I'm obsessed.
4. Colman Domingo
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
And Teyana isn't the only one with capes on their mind! Co-chair Colman Domingo looks amazing in a royal blue cape with sequin & jewel detail...
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
...and the graphic suit jacket, pearls, and polka dots beneath!
5. Sydney Sweeney
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney looks romantic, sophisticated, and dangerous in a 1920s-inspired black gown with a keyhole neckline and ruffled sleeves.
Stay tuned for even more of the 2025 Met Gala's best dressed!