Oh, I can tell this will be a tear-jerker 😭❤️
Margot Robbie's Latest Love Story 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' Is Perfect For 'About Time' Fans
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Margot Robbie is officially headed back to the big screen in her first film since Barbiedebuted in 2023! The Wolf of Wall Street star joins Colin Farrell (The Penguin) in this fantastical romance — and based on the trailer, it's sure to be a tear-jerker! Wanna know more about the film? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.
Here's everything you need to know about Margot Robbie & Colin Farrell's new movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.
What is 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' about?
Sony Pictures
At it's core, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a story about love — love for someone else, but also love for yourself. When two strangers meet at a wedding, their lives intertwine on a strange and unique way. The pair finds themselves walking through the many different doors of their lives, traveling through time and taking each moment as it comes in all it's unbelievable glory.
Star Colin Farrell told Collider that it's "a kind of love story." He said, "It’s grounded in a world that we recognize, but it also is removed enough into the world of fantastical that it goes into these kinds of whimsical places."
The official log line for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is, "An imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them."
Who's in the 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' cast?
Sony Pictures
The cast for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is honestly STACKED. It includes:
- Margot Robbie
- Colin Farrell
- Jodie Turner-Smith
- Lily Rabe
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- Hamish Linklater
Where was 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' filmed?
Sony Pictures
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey filmed in Los Angeles, California.
When does 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' come out?
Sony Pictures
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey lands in theaters on September 19, 2025.
Where can I watch 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'?
Sony Pictures
We don't have details on when A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will hit streaming services, but for now you can expect to watch the fantastical film in movie theaters on September 19, 2025.
Is there a trailer for 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' yet?
Sony Pictures
Yes, there is a trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey — and you can stream it on Youtube!
Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!