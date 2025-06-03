Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Margot Robbie's Latest Love Story 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' Is Perfect For 'About Time' Fans

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleJun 03, 2025
Margot Robbie is officially headed back to the big screen in her first film since Barbiedebuted in 2023! The Wolf of Wall Street star joins Colin Farrell (The Penguin) in this fantastical romance — and based on the trailer, it's sure to be a tear-jerker! Wanna know more about the film? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Here's everything you need to know about Margot Robbie & Colin Farrell's new movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

What is 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' about?

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Sony Pictures

At it's core, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a story about love — love for someone else, but also love for yourself. When two strangers meet at a wedding, their lives intertwine on a strange and unique way. The pair finds themselves walking through the many different doors of their lives, traveling through time and taking each moment as it comes in all it's unbelievable glory.

Star Colin Farrell told Collider that it's "a kind of love story." He said, "It’s grounded in a world that we recognize, but it also is removed enough into the world of fantastical that it goes into these kinds of whimsical places."

The official log line for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is, "An imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them."

Who's in the 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' cast?

Colin Farrell in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Sony Pictures

The cast for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is honestly STACKED. It includes:

Where was 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' filmed?

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Sony Pictures

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey filmed in Los Angeles, California.

When does 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' come out?

Margot Robbie in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Sony Pictures

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey lands in theaters on September 19, 2025.

Where can I watch 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'?

Colin Farrell in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Sony Pictures

We don't have details on when A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will hit streaming services, but for now you can expect to watch the fantastical film in movie theaters on September 19, 2025.

Is there a trailer for 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' yet?

Margot Robbie in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Sony Pictures

Yes, there is a trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey — and you can stream it on Youtube!

