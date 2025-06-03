Margot Robbie is officially headed back to the big screen in her first film since Barbiedebuted in 2023! The Wolf of Wall Street star joins Colin Farrell (The Penguin) in this fantastical romance — and based on the trailer, it's sure to be a tear-jerker! Wanna know more about the film? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

What is 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' about?

Sony Pictures

At it's core, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a story about love — love for someone else, but also love for yourself. When two strangers meet at a wedding, their lives intertwine on a strange and unique way. The pair finds themselves walking through the many different doors of their lives, traveling through time and taking each moment as it comes in all it's unbelievable glory.

Star Colin Farrell told Collider that it's "a kind of love story." He said, "It’s grounded in a world that we recognize, but it also is removed enough into the world of fantastical that it goes into these kinds of whimsical places."

The official log line for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is, "An imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them."