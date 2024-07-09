Marvel's 'Agatha All Along' Is A Crime Show Turned Halloween Spectacular
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Who hasn't had "It's been Agatha all along" stuck in their head since 2021?! Agatha (played by Tiny Beautiful Things' Kathryn Hahn) turned out to be the Big Bad on Marvel's critically acclaimed WandaVision (which received five Emmy nominations!!), and I've been thinking about the show ever since. Seriously, I bring it up every chance I get! Agatha's back in her own show this time, and she's out to regain the power Wanda took from her.
What is Agatha All Along based on?
Agatha All Along is based on the Agatha Harkness character by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and the miniseries is a continuation of WandaVision. After a teen helps her break free from a spell that wiped her memory, Agatha and Teen head to the Witches' Road, which will reward them — if they survive.
How many episodes are in Agatha All Along?
Marvel Studios/Disney
There will be 9 episodes in the Agatha All Along TV show. The two episode premiere hits Disney+ September 18 at 6:00 PM PST/9:00 PM EST.
Will Wanda return in Agatha All Along?
Marvel Studios/Disney
While the trailer reveals in the first few moments that Wanda Maximoff has died, Forbes is convinced the show will resurrect her just in time for Avengers 5 and 6 — and TBH, I agree! Wanda is just too powerful to be gone from the MCU for good, and I'd love to see her character redeemed after the chaos that was Doctor Strange 2.
We'll definitely see Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.
Lead image via Marvel Studios/Disney
