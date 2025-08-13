Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Run, don't walk!

Aldi Just Dropped So Many Cute Halloween Decorations For Under $5

​Aldi Halloween Decor
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserAug 13, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Halloween may still be months away, but Aldi’s already in the spirit. In fact, their first batch of spooky season decor just dropped, and everything is so adorable. Plus, the fact that a majority of their lineup costs $5 or less is simply superb considering a lot of us are sticking to a strict budget this year.

From candles to creepy accents, these 6 Aldi finds are the perfect way to kick off Halloween early!

Crofton Pastel Halloween Mug

Aldi

Crofton Pastel Halloween Mug

This iridescent pumpkin mug is perfect for Halloween fans that don't necessarily like to go the spooky route. Pour out your homemade PSL in this cutie, and you're set for the season!

Black Ghosts Super Soft Throw

Aldi

Black Ghosts Super Soft Throw

This super-soft throw blanket will quickly become your scary movie companion come October. It's just $5, too!

Kirkton House Halloween Skull-Shaped Scented Wax Melts

Aldi

Kirkton House Halloween Skull-Shaped Scented Wax Melts

These wax melts that smell like candied apples will have your home feeling festive in no time.

Kirkton House Haunted Mansion Icon Wax Warmer

Aldi

Kirkton House Haunted Mansion Icon Wax Warmer

Alongside the wax melts, make sure to pick up this adorable warmer shaped like a haunted mansion. It emits a warm glow all while heating up the melts for added ambience!

The Halloween Collection Pastel Ceramic Ghost

Aldi

The Halloween Collection Pastel Ceramic Ghost

You'll want to put this little dog-walking ghost front and center because it's so cute. Any dog parent would also appreciate this as a fun (and inexpensive) Halloween gift!

Kirkton House Halloween Molded Ghost Candle

Aldi

Kirkton House Halloween Molded Ghost Candle

This ghoulish candle is honestly too cute to burn. Line him up next to your other Aldi Halloween decorations for a perfect seasonal setup!

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more charming Halloween decor finds!

halloween decoraldialdi new itemsspooky seasongrocery shoppinghalloween

The Latest

demi lovato and selena gomez
Celebrity News

Selena Gomez Just Made The Most Unexpected Comment About Demi Lovato

verizon challenge winner kayla rooplal
A Better Work Life

Finding Joy While Running A Creative Business

only murders in the building season 5 news
Entertainment

Arconiacs Rejoice! The Chaotic 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 5 Trailer Is Here.

Person holding "The Love Hypothesis" book, cover showing two people kissing. the love hypothesis release date
Entertainment

A 'White Lotus' Fave Just Joined Amazon's 'The Love Hypothesis' Movie

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit