Aldi Just Dropped So Many Cute Halloween Decorations For Under $5

Halloween may still be months away, but Aldi ’s already in the spirit. In fact, their first batch of spooky season decor just dropped, and everything is so adorable. Plus, the fact that a majority of their lineup costs $5 or less is simply superb considering a lot of us are sticking to a strict budget this year.

From candles to creepy accents, these 6 Aldi finds are the perfect way to kick off Halloween early!

Aldi Crofton Pastel Halloween Mug This iridescent pumpkin mug is perfect for Halloween fans that don't necessarily like to go the spooky route. Pour out your homemade PSL in this cutie, and you're set for the season!

Aldi Black Ghosts Super Soft Throw This super-soft throw blanket will quickly become your scary movie companion come October. It's just $5, too!

Aldi Kirkton House Halloween Skull-Shaped Scented Wax Melts These wax melts that smell like candied apples will have your home feeling festive in no time.

Aldi Kirkton House Haunted Mansion Icon Wax Warmer Alongside the wax melts, make sure to pick up this adorable warmer shaped like a haunted mansion. It emits a warm glow all while heating up the melts for added ambience!

Aldi The Halloween Collection Pastel Ceramic Ghost You'll want to put this little dog-walking ghost front and center because it's so cute. Any dog parent would also appreciate this as a fun (and inexpensive) Halloween gift!

Aldi Kirkton House Halloween Molded Ghost Candle This ghoulish candle is honestly too cute to burn. Line him up next to your other Aldi Halloween decorations for a perfect seasonal setup!

