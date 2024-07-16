All The Amazon Skincare Products Our Editors Stock Up On Constantly
Perfecting your skincare routine so important, but it's unique for everyone. We all have different skin types and preferences when it comes to skincare. That being said, once you find those perfect products, it's hard to switch them up. I personally, have maintained the same routine since I was 18 years old. I find myself constantly restocking the exact same products — but lemme tell ya, it ain't cheap! So here are all the products I always restock when they're on sale, and especially during all the best Prime Day deals right now!
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream is one of my all time faves. I've restocked this moisturizer since I was a teenager — seriously, it's that good. It's smooth, organic and is suitable for all skin types! Totally worth the investment at full price, but it's currently on sale for $27 (normally $40).
Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Circle Brightening Eye Cream
Unfortunately, I have not been blessed in the under eye department. No matter how much sleep I get, I always find myself waking up with dark circles. After trial and error, I've thankfully found that Caudalie products work wonders on my skin. So, I make it a point to restock on this eye cream while it's discounted at $44, instead of it's usual $55.
BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
Guys, I'm not even kidding when I say this mask will change your life. Ever see those videos of people doing a face mask on a flight? Odds are, it's this face mask. It will rehydrate your face, and make your skin look like glass. This mask works wonders on all skin types, but if you're prone to dry or dehydrated skin, you won't regret trying this mask. Get it now for $13 (was $19).
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
This is truly the holy grail of lip products. Even though it's meant to be applied before bed, I genuinely use this as an everyday lip balm — it's that good. It goes on like butter and you will see and feel immediate results. Hop on the Laneige wave for $20, compared to its typical price of $24.
Meaningful Beauty Ultra Lifting & Filling Treatment
Why pay crazy amounts of money for Botox when you can take 10 seconds out of your day to apply this treatment? We all want our face to be lifted and smooth, and this Meaningful Beauty serum does exactly that. The product is an investment, normally costing $65, but with Prime day you can get it for $49. The investment is worth the results, trust me!
Mighty Patch Hero Cosmetics Original Patch
You will never not need a pimple patch handy, so why pay full price for them when you can restock at discounted rate? My personal fave brand is the Might Patch, and you can get a 72 pack for $18 (was $22).
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser
Nobody does it better than French skincare. Ever since La Roche-Posay became available in the U.S., I've purchased this specific gel cleanser. It's alcohol-free and oil-free, which is great for any type of sensitive skin. I promise, once you go to the dark side (AKA French skincare brands) you can never go back. For a limited time, you can purchase this face wash for $16, instead of $23.
Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Brightening Serum
Truly, the most radiant product to brighten up your skin. Every time my skin's feeling and looking dull, especially after all the sweat and dirt from the summer heat, I am always making sure to give it some extra love and Vitamin C! This product is all natural and cruelty-free! Add it to your Prime cart for $20, instead of $30!
