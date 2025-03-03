Your March Horoscope is here...

The cutest!

Rumored Couple Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro Party Together After Oscars

andrew garfield monica barbaro
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 03, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio


Andrew Garfield's relationship status is always a swoon-worthy topic. Whether he's gushing about how Emma Stone is like a shot of caffeine, he's getting flustered talking to Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg, or he's kissing Demi Moore on the hand, this man is always making me blush. But it looks like he might not be single anymore if some recent outings with Monica Barbaro are any indication — including a post-Oscars party!

While neither Andrew nor Monica have spoken on the relationship rumors, a People source confirmed "they've been really lowkey and have been spending time together quietly"...and Monica shared a pretty funny moment with Amelia on the Oscars red carpet.

Here's what we know about those Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro dating rumors.

March 2025: Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro attend an Oscar afterparty together.

After the Oscars on March 2, Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield left the Vanity Fair after part together...and showed up to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's after party. No big deal! Monica wore a strapless gown with gorgeous teardrop jewel detail while Andrew looks dapper in a deep gray suit.

They also happened to arrive at the Oscars red carpet at the same time...and Monica was sitting in Andrew's eye line the whole night. what a coincidence!

February 2025: Monica Barbaro & Andrew Garfield see Jonathan Bailey's play.

The two went viral on February 20 when they showed up to Jonathan Bailey's Richard II at the Bridge Theatre, and I'm obsessed with how locked in he is on their conversation. This man is an attentive listener if I've ever seen one!

January 2025: Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro are photographed together.

Andrew and Monica were first seen together at W magazine's Best Performances party, alongside Eddie Redmayne and W's editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg, in LA. They were already getting cozy!

What do you think about Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro? I'm personally obsessed. Stay tuned for the latest news on this low-key couple! And check out Zoë Kravitz & Noah Centineo Fuel Dating Rumors After Leaving Another Party Together because Andrew & Monica weren't the only ones hanging out this weekend 👀.

celebrity couplespop culturedatingcelebrity

