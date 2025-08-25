When it comes to curating cozy spaces, Anthropologie’s latest sale is basically a dream come true. Right now, they’ve got so many great fall decor pieces available for up to 40% off. If you’re looking to make your home feel warmer and simply ready for all things fall, you should definitely check out these picks before Labor Day weekend even ends. Now’s the perfect time to snag these 10 Anthropologie home decor finds before they’re gone!

Scroll on to shop our 10 favorite fall decor finds from Anthropologie, all on sale right now!

Anthropologie Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Capiz Jar Candle A pumpkin-scented candle is always going to make your room feel ten times cozier. Luckily, this one not only smells heavenly, but it looks like a piece of art, too.

Anthropologie Maeve Cotton Striped Ruffle Printed Duvet Cover This lush duvet cover practically screams 'cozy.' It's also made of 100% organic cotton, so you could totally keep it on your bed year-round.

Anthropologie Velvet Corduroy Embroidered Icon Pillow Velvet and corduroy are fall staples when it comes to fashion, but what about your home decor game? Switch up your throw pillows this season with this adorable leaf-spotted design.

Anthropologie Carla Oak Coffee Table It's crazy how transformative upgrading just one piece of furniture can be for your interior. If you're in the market for a new coffee table, this one is on major sale right now.

Anthropologie Halloween Icon Cotton Hand Towel Collection As you gear up for Halloween, it's best to start with cutesy decor pieces, then dive deep into spookier finds. These hand towels are embroidered with charming designs that'll instantly elevate the fall vibes in your kitchen or bathroom.

Anthropologie Javi Coupe Glasses These chic coupe glasses are begging for you to pour out your fave fall cocktail recipes. When not in use, they'll look super sophisticated on your bar cart.

Anthropologie Cluster Tray Taper Holder This unique candle holder can also double as a charcuterie board, which we are all for come fall. Add your go-to glass of wine, light your taper candles, and get to snackin' alongside your favorite fall film!

Anthropologie The Gleaming Primrose Mirror This best-selling mirror comes in multiple sizes to suit your own space. No matter which one you snag, the ornate gold frame will immediately make your setup feel fancier.

Anthropologie Mystic Confetti Moon Icon Roasted Coffee & Hazelnut Glass Candle If you're a fan of Anthro's famous Juice Glasses, you'll be pleased to know it now comes in candle version. This mystical jar design is filled with a roasted coffee and hazelnut scent that'll make your space feel so welcoming.

Anthropologie Swirl Decorative Glass Pumpkin These hand-blown glass pumpkins look super sweet on their own, but stuff some fairy lights inside, and you've got yourself a super cozy fall lamp to keep on your bedside table or in your entryway the entire season.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.