Anthropologie’s dress lineup is never not good. Every time I check in, their collection of minis, midis, and maxis calls my name! This is especially true for summertime, when I tend to trade my jeans for dresses. Since dresses are my go-to uniform come warmer weather, I scrolled through Anthropologie’s site and found eight adorable styles that work for a variety of summer festivities.

Scroll on to shop 8 stunning Anthropologie summer dresses you can wear anywhere this year!

Anthropologie Maeve Sleeveless Fitted A-Line Midi Dress With a slight drop waist, this baby pink midi will certainly add some shape to your outfit. The material is also covered in some light vertical stripes that flatter you wherever you wear it.

Anthropologie The Tommie Cap-Sleeve Smocked Front-Zip Shirt Dress: Linen Mini Edition The smocked panel along the midsection of this linen mini dress does your body so many favors by cinching up your waist to a tee. The zip-up front is a standout detail since it's something you don't typically find on similar styles.

Anthropologie Maeve Sleeveless Mini Shift Dress Dotted in summery motifs like plants and fruits, this shift dress is honestly a farmer's market's perfect match. It's super easy to wear and won't restrict any movement as you go about your day.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Square-Neck Smocked Mini Dress Hello, bubble hem! This mini was practically made for a tropical vacation. If I was headed to the beach this year, I'd absolutely snag this pick and pair it with my cutest sunglasses and kitten heels.

Anthropologie RIXO Sandrine Sleeveless Maxi Dress This maxi screams French girl fashion to me. It's simple in its fit, but eye-catching in the black and white polka dots. Plus, you've got a little bit of contrast from the lacy trim along the neckline. Since this style's drenched in a simple color palette, you can totally wear it year-round – not just for summertime.

Anthropologie Pilcro Sleeveless Lakeside Swing Mini Dress Gotta love a babydoll dress! They're so perfect for summer since they're always swingy and oh-so breathable. They hit a little higher on the leg, too, adding to an elongating effect that wears well with boots. Since this pick definitely has some western vibes, I'd go cowgirl boots all the way.

Anthropologie Maeve Sleeveless Square-Neck Babydoll Midi Dress The mixed polka dot patterns on this marvelous midi are so playful and fun for summer! Better yet, the square neck and subtle drop waist detailing make it all the more flattering. I'd rock this with some easy black ballet flats and a shoulder bag for a cute lil' summer outing.

Anthropologie Conditions Apply Eniya Linen Blend Short-Sleeve V-Neck Slip Maxi Dress Gingham is super hot for this season, and I'm simply obsessed with the femme silhouette of this slip dress. The cinched sleeves give it just enough flair without totally overwhelming your look, too.

Anthropologie The Pollie Short-Sleeve Swing Tunic Mini Dress: Linen Blend Edition Butter yellow is everything right now. It's complementary to any skin type and is light enough for all your summer festivities. That's why this breezy mini dress is downright perfect for whatever you've got goin' on!

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more summer styles!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.