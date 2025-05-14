Run, don’t walk, because Anthropologie’s luxe-looking summer essentials are on sale for a whopping 30% off right now!

Shoppable only for a limited time, Anthropologie’s deals on swimsuits , cover-ups, summer dresses , sandals , and so much more are perfect, whether you’re jetting off to a tropical island or planning a sunny staycation . We scrolled through the entire sale and found 10 hidden gems you can snag for less so you can be instantly vacation-ready.

Scroll on to shop our favorite pieces from Anthropologie’s summer sale before they’re all gone!

Anthropologie Malai Twix Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit This flattering textured one piece still lets you show a lil' skin since it's fitted with a nice plunging v-neckline and keyholes in both the front and back. It comes in 6 easy-to-wear colors, from your basic black and white to jewel tones like this serene teal moment or raspberry red.

Anthropologie Maeve The Fiona Beaded Slide Sandals Covered in intricate beadwork, these summery sandals scream vacation time. You can find them in a variety of on-theme motifs like cherries and sardines to pairs that flaunt various destinations to really channel the getaway mood.

Anthropologie Seafolly Tropique Bandeau Linen Blend Mini Dress What a perfect print for a vacation dress! And of course, this one's easy and oh-so breezy, thanks to its light linen construction. It fits fairly loosely on the bod like a shift dress would, so you'll really enjoy the freedom of movement and overall comfy vibes, no matter where you wear it.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Summer Icon Baseball Cap We're obsessed with this cutie crab hat – since it obviously targets the coastal cowgirl trend, we'd pair it with a white linen matching set and some western boots for a laidback outfit moment this summer.

Anthropologie Beach Riot Long-Sleeve Crochet Midi Dress This crocheted midi dress makes the most adorable swimsuit cover-up. Though the sleeves and longer hem give the illusion of more modest coverage, your look will be drenched in breathability since it's really so sheer – not a bad thing to don, especially post-beach or pool!

Anthropologie Sam Edelman Remi Thong Sandals Foam flip flops are so not it. Opt for a sturdier pair made of higher-quality materials like these leather ones! They're even topped off with tiny gold accents along the toe straps and sides for a nice touch of elegance – without being too flashy.

Anthropologie Maaji Briella Reversible One-Piece Swimsuit This one piece boasts a fun reversible design, so you're basically getting two swimsuits in one! Plus, it's on sale, which makes it all the better. The silhouette is fairly classic, though you'll totally stun once you turn around – it features a strappy lace-up panel that's undoubtedly playful for summertime and sets your look apart!

Anthropologie Celandine Capri Pants Vacation doesn't always mean tropical – seashore vibes are still so cool! Where you might don patterns of banana leaves and pineapples for a Hawaiian getaway, these nautical-inspired pants (with a matching top, of course) are perfect for destinations around the New England area. Pop both pieces on with some kitten heels and retro sunglasses, and you're set!

Anthropologie The Marisol Smocked Gauze Maxi Dress What's summer without a white maxi dress you can wear everywhere? This versatile style comes with a tiered skirt that's complemented by a fitted smocked bodice, of which you can choose to wear strapless or with straps for extra security. Since the stark white supplies such a blank canvas, we'd dress this pick up with fun pops of color in our shoes and accessories – from red to orange and pink to green, you really can't go wrong with any pairing.

Anthropologie Bibi Lou Wood-Bottom Slides These wood-bottom slides give you the comfort of flip flops, but are definitely polished enough to dress up with ease. The cool blue suede strap also adds some nice color if your summer 'fits to lean more monochromatic.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved summer styles!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.