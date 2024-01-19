Everything To Know About Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe
Reese isn't the only Witherspoon woman with undeniable beauty, grace, and talent! Her daughter, Ava Phillippe, is basically her twin, but she's managed to carve her own path throughout her life in the limelight. While her mom makes headlines for her adorable friendships with Jennifer Aniston, her highly successful Hello Sunshinecompany, and the upcoming season of The Morning Show, here is everything you should know about Ava Phillippe.
Ava's Early Life
Image via Instagram
Ava was born to Reese Witherspoon and her first husband, Ryan Phillippe, on September 9, 1999, in Los Angeles, California. In an interview with Jay Leno, Reese shared that she named her daughter after Ava Gardner because she was the only woman who was able to break Sinatra.
Reese has been open about how difficult the transition to new motherhood was, sharing on The View: "I had a baby really young — I was 23 years old — and so I was raising her by myself. I don't have any sisters, I don't have any aunts. I was alone in a new city, in Los Angles, and I literally had no friends. I would cry."
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Despite the difficulties of not having a strong support system, Reese powered through and welcomed her second child with Phillippe, a son named Deacon, in 2003. In 2006, Ava's parents split up.
While the split was likely very difficult for Ava, she was still able to help her father cope with it. In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2007, Ryan shared that his daughter is his inspiration and helped him get through the toughest time in his life.
Ava's Very Open About Her Anxiety
Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Following in her mother's footsteps, Ava has been candid about her struggles with the public. She shared on Instagram during a Q&A that she has "dealt with anxiety for as long as I can remember, and it was especially intense for me as a kid and teenager". She also offered advice to those dealing with something similar, saying "Don't invalidate your feelings. You have every right to feel however you do, even if it seems weird to others, and being hard on yourself won't help you feel better or find a solution."
Ava Has A Successful Modeling Career
Image via Rodarte / Instagram
Despite her struggles with anxiety, Ava continues to push forward and make her dreams a reality. She made her modeling debut in Rodarte's Fall 2018 collection and has starred in ads for her mother's clothing company, Draper James. Since then, she has continued to make a name for herself in the modeling industry and became the face of Pat McGrath's Bridgerton collection in 2021 and modeled for Beyoncé's fashion label, Ivy Park.
Ava Graduated From UC Berkeley
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Beauty and brains! Ava attended UC Berkeley and graduated with her Bachelor's degree in 2022. Upon graduating, Ava has continued to model and nurture her artistic talent. Her Instagram is filled with pictures of her stunning portraits and sketches of things like animals and nature scenes. She also spends her days being a dog mom, and she's not shy about that on social media either!
Header image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association