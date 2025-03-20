While there are plenty of vacation reads to pick over the summer, Elin Hilderbrand books are some of the best IMO. They highlight the highs and lows of two opposing seasons — summer and winter — and she never skimps on substance, relying on the island of Nantucket to serve as a mysterious location for her characters to get lost in.

With over 25 published stories, Hilderbrand's books are full of betrayal, retrospection, and romance — perfect for the frequent page-turner in you. So here are all of Elin Hilderbrand's books, fully in order, for you to work your way through from top to bottom!

Here's your full guide to Elin Hilderbrand's books, including The Perfect Couple and Swan Song.

Amazon The Beach Club The Beach Club may be set during the summer time, but there's nothing idyllic about the events that take place throughout it. Mack Petersen may have a cushy position as the manager of The Beach Club, but his position — and life — are constantly threatened by outside factors. But he's not the only person dealing with various situations. It seems like The Beach Club is home to those who harbor secret feelings and desires that materialize in the form of a dangerous hurricane.

Amazon Nantucket Nights A group of friends involving Kayla, Antoinette, and Val have remained close over the years. Additionally, they've always come together to solidify their bond in their own special way. However, one of them mysteriously doesn't make it make from their nightly swim and it forces the remaining friends to deal with the effects of what happened. They begin to slowly understand that their bond is much deeper than they realized and it's not for the reasons they always thought it was.

Amazon Summer People The Newtons have a tradition of spending time with each other during the summer and have always enjoyed what occurs during the time they're together. But tragedy strikes when Arch Newton is killed and his wife Beth is left to plan the festivities of the summer. The family will learn firsthand how hard it is to keep secrets and betrayals a secret in this shocking novel.

Amazon The Blue Bistro Adrienne Dealey is no stranger to the hospitality industry, but decides it's time to start traveling from place-to-place after a while. Despite her dire financial situation, she lands a job at Thatcher Smith's popular restaurant the Blue Bistro. Her lack of experience doesn't seem to scare him and they eventually find themselves becoming closer the more time they spend together. At the same time, Thatcher seems to have his eyes on Fiona — the Blue Bistro's chef. Adrienne has to decide what's worth pursuing in The Blue Bistro, but the decision will be tougher than she thinks.

Amazon The Love Season Nantucket seems to be home for secrets and changed lives in The Love Season. When Marguerite Beale — an amazingly talented former chef — reconnects with her goddaughter Renata Knox, she's not sure what to make of it. After all, they haven't seen each other in a while and it's revealed this is mostly due to a demand of Renata's father. Their connection triggers something unexpected and shocking that they'll forever be changed by.

Amazon Barefoot The lives of three mothers are caught in the crossfire of the arrival of young Josh Flynn in Nantucket. He manages to touch each of them in some kind of way and it changes the plans they had to escape their individual troubles. It's a stark reminder that sometimes the grass isn't greener on the other side.

Amazon A Summer Affair Claire is your typical people pleaser in A Summer Affair and nothing changes that until she meets Lock Dixon. He's the attractive billionaire whose path she would've never crossed had she not chosen to plan one of the biggest galas in Nantucket. As they continue to flirt with danger, Claire feels like she can't control what's going on anymore. Perhaps she doesn't mind for the first time in her life.

Amazon The Castaways Greg and Tess MacAvoy's last effort to save their marriage ends with their tragic deaths, and this leaves behind grieving loved ones. Seeking to find out what happened to them, their close friends begin finding clues that indicate something wasn't quite right while Grey and Tess were alive.

Amazon The Island Birdie Cousins is so focused on making sure her daughter Chess's wedding is as extravagant as possible that she feels thrown off course when Chess decides the wedding is off. Deciding everyone could use a break, Birdie rounds up her daughters and sister India to head to Tuckernuck Island for a summer vacation. What unfolds over the course of the book are betrayals, tales of love, and more.

Amazon Silver Girl Meredith and her former best friend Constance Flute are having a hard time in life so they head to Nantucket for a last-minute getaway. However, they realize that trouble can follow you anywhere and they're both left to figure out how to move on with their lives.

Amazon Summerland Summerland is one of Elin Hilderbrand's most heartbreaking novels because it involves a group of high school friends who are forever affected by the death of someone in their circle. As everyone tries to understand what happened before the fatal car crash, things are revealed that will shake up a community's world.

Amazon Beautiful Day The Carmichaels and Grahams are getting ready to celebrate the upcoming merging of their respective families. Everything should feel great, but they're going completely wrong. It's not that the bride and groom are having issues, but it's the people close to them who are struggling with different things.

Amazon The Matchmaker Dabney Kimball is Nantuckey's resident matchmaker who always seems to get it right, but not everyone is a fan of her ways. Still, she's been able to match couples together and they're happily married. The problem is that she doesn't feel that she's matched with her forever person because she feels he's long gone. However, fate brings him back to Nantucket and Dabney finds that her feelings for him are still alive. Before things take a turn for the worse, Dabney decides to come clean about certain things and continues using her matchmaking skills for good.

Amazon Winter Street Kelley Quinn owns the Winter Street Inn with four kids who are scattered around the world and are dealing with issues that are weighing them down. From feelings of guilt to a lack of commitment, it's clear his kids need a reprieve. When they finally get together close to Christmas, Kelley finds that Mitzi isn't exactly being faithful. This sets off a sordid chain of events that involves the help of his ex-wife Margaret.

Amazon The Rumor Rumors are a part of Nantucket's close-knit community and they threaten the image of best friends Madeline King and Grace Pancik. Known for being the picture of perfection, their lives are threatened by one's alleged bad decision and speculations of an affair involving the other. The thing is, some rumors are harder to dispel because the truth can have much more damning effects.

Amazon Winter Stroll Free from his second marriage, Kelley Quinn is looking forward to another Christmas in Winter Stroll. He and Margaret are finally on speaking terms and a new grandchild has recently joined the family. Things feel like they're finally going to be fine until Kelley's second ex-wife pops back up and stirs up a lot of emotions. Now the Quinns feel like they're back at square one and hope they can get through another Christmas unscathed.

Amazon Here's to Us The lovers of Deacon Thorpe — Laurel Thorpe, Belinda Rowe, and Scarlett Oliver — are forced to be in close proximity with each other after he tragically dies. His last request was for all of the women to set aside their differences so they can gather on Nantucket one last time. The more time they spend in his cottage — one each of them lived in at different points — the more tension, secrets, and heartbreak are revealed.

Amazon Winter Storms Kelley Quinn's second ex-wife is back at the Winter Street Inn and good news about the Quinn children are thawing out any remaining ill feelings. Yet, Kelley's health was briefly in limo and his oldest son is still paying for a crime he committed. Not only that, but a damning blizzard is thwarting the family's plan to spend Christmas together. Winter Storms seeks to show that the Quinns have a tenacity and bond that can weather the toughest of emotional and physical storms.



Amazon The Identicals Despite the popular belief that twins are extremely close, Harper and Tabitha Frost seem to be the exception to that rule. They haven't communicated with each other for years, but decide to switch places in an attempt to repair their family. In the midst of working to understand what happened to their bond, there's a chance that some rivalries are hard to shake.

Amazon Winter Solstice The Quinn family is finally back together in Winter Solstice and have good news to celebrate. With all of the Quinn kids under the same roof again, Kelly just knows things are going go well this time. But, old habits die hard and their family reunion wouldn't be the same without a few hiccups.

Amazon Winter in Paradise Irene Steele has settled into a serene and loving life with her husband Russ, but everything halts when he's killed in a terrible accident in St. John. Although she's grieving, she can't but wonder why her husband was there in the first place. Trying to find answers leads Irene to discover that her husband wasn't the faithful man she knew.

Amazon The Perfect Couple The Perfect Couple places Chief of Police Ed Kapenash at the center of the discovery of a murder right before a highly anticipated wedding is set to take place. Realizing that the killer could be anyone either involved in the wedding or attending it, Kapenash goes down a rabbit hole of figuring out what happened. What he finds is not only shocking, but makes him realize perfect weddings don't necessarily indicate relationships are free from serious flaws.

Amazon Summer of '69 Things aren't the same for the Levins as each family member finds themselves dealing with different pressing matters. From an older sister trying to navigate motherhood to the youngest sibling who feels trapped, it doesn't feel like summer is worth celebrating. However, Summer of '69 introduces readers to a family who learns to navigate the changes in their lives and the world around them.

Amazon 28 Summers 28 Summers follows an initially confused Link as he tries to understand his mom's last requests. When he dials the unknown number she gives him, the husband of political giant Ursula DeGournsey picks up the phone. Over the course of the book, readers will learn about the past that tied Link's mom to Ursula's husband and how her impending death changed things.

Amazon What Happens in Paradise Irene Steele thought she knew everything about her husband Russ in Winter in Paradise, but his death revealed his intimate affair with another woman. This scarred her, but Irene decides to uproot her and her sons' lives so they can learn more about what actually happened.

Amazon Troubles in Paradise Troubles in Paradise picks up where What Happens in Paradise ended and it's as shocking as the first book in the series. Even though she tried to escape memories of him, Irene Steele's husband's past follows her and makes her believe something isn't adding up about his accidental death. With the help of the people she holds near and dear to her heart, Irene discovers the truth about her husband and how this affects life moving forward.

Amazon Golden Girl Vivian Howe's life is cut short when she's involved in a horrible car accident, but she's given a chance to sprinkle a little more positivity on earth for a brief period of time. As she looks at the lives her children are leading, she wonders how she'll be able to guide them in the right direction when she's still learning how to deal with her own secrets from her past. Over time, Vivian learns that sometimes the best thing to do is trust that things will work out without her intervention.

Amazon The Hotel Nantucket Lizbet Keaton is tending to a broken heart after her long-term relationship horribly dissolves, but life decides it's time to move on when she's given the chance to restore Hotel Nantucket. It's not long before her knowledge and wit are turning things around for the better, but things BTS are far from perfect. It seems like the walls of the hotel are filled with the spirit of a guest who passed away tragically among other secrets and this leaves Lizebet between a rock and a hard place.

Amazon The Five-Star Weekend Just because something looks perfect doesn't always mean it is. For Hollis Shaw, her perfectly outlined life becomes a series of doubt when her husband unexpectedly dies in The Five-Star Weekend. Determined to find a new sense of normalcy, Hollis draws inspiration from something called the "Five-Star Weekend" to bring joy to the people around her. However, two people find it hard to get along while Hollis is confronted by old feelings she didn't think existed anymore. Just when things couldn't get more complicated, a mysterious yet charming woman by the name of Grace enters the picture. What was supposed to be an amazing weekend turns into something Hollis could've never predicted.

Amazon Swan Song — Coming April 22, 2025! Chief of Police Ed Kapenash is ready to retire, but when the Richardsons move into town (and snap up a $22 million mansion), the town gets swept off their feet into parties and all things gaudy. Until the house burns down and their personal assistant goes MIA.

