I swear I don’t go a single day without SPF on my face and body. And while I’d love to credit my glow to good genes and a solid skincare lineup, I think the real MVP is sun protection — it’s what keeps my skin looking and feeling healthy year-round. Beyond defending against skin cancer , SPF is a must for preventing signs of aging, since UV rays are known to slow down collagen and elastin production. If you’re serious about keeping your skin safe and smooth, now’s the time to stock up because some of the best, most reliable sunscreens I’ve tested are on sale for Prime Day (I’m talking up to 44% off).

Ahead, shop the 7 best SPF formulas worth adding to your cart this summer while they’re on sale.

Amazon Sun Bum Daily SPF 50 Sunscreen Body Lotion 34% off This is one sneaky sunscreen. It feels like your typical body lotion, but provides all the daily sun protection you need with SPF 50. This is my favorite quality about it – the formula doesn't leave a white cast, so it blends seamlessly into my everyday routine. I can also feel great about applying it regularly since it's made with extra vitamin E and antioxidants to keep my skin healthy! Beyond that, it smells like heaven, making for a nice base layer for my fave perfumes.

Amazon CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 50 24% off I'm a firm believer that you can never go wrong with the basics. They're beloved for a reason! As one of the best facial SPFs I've used over the years, this CeraVe formula is truly no-fuss. Even though it's loaded up with SPF 50, it's super gentle on the skin – ideal for any skin type, from sensitive to acne-prone. Your skin will also reap all the benefits of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide with every application, which is always a nice bonus on top of UV protection.

Amazon Murad Superactive Brightening Moisturizer SPF 50 30% off I've been using this brightening SPF for about two weeks now, and I'm obsessed. Thanks to the sheer, yet powerful formula, I can definitely see why it boasts a $55 price tag – but luckily, it's on sale for 30% off during Prime Day to help ease the financial blow! Aside from SPF 50 protection, this easy-to-use tube also passively brightens your skin over time (especially scars and dark spots) with potent vitamin C. I've already noticed a small difference, plus my combination skin adores the lightweight feel. This baby also wears impressively well with additional products like moisturizer, tinted SPFs, and makeup.

Amazon Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray 44% off This sunscreen spray is a total classic. I honestly don't think I've gone a summer without it! I always throw a bottle in my bag if I know I'm headed somewhere I want a quick and easy SPF experience – sometimes I just don't want to spend the extra time and energy rubbing in thick mineral sunscreens. This pick also has amazing staying power since it's water- and sweat-resistant up to 80 minutes. If you have beach and pool days, day hikes, and long runs planned this summer, this 44% off deal is your sign to stock up.

Amazon Origins GinZing Daily Face Moisturizer SPF 30 30% off Said to be a four-in-one moisturizer, this SPF 30 helps boosts radiance in a single swipe. Made with hyaluronic acid for hydration, antioxidant-rich fermented ginseng, and energizing caffeine (one of my fave skincare ingredients!) it also protects from harmful UV rays for an easy and seamless routine.

Amazon Round Lab Birch Juice UV Lock SPF 45 35% off Loved by K-beauty fans, this SPF 45 provides rich hydration and solid protection, all without the white cast. It's made with natural ingredients and zero oils, so even acne-prone skin types won't feel clogged. It's also perfectly reef-safe, so you're all clear to pack it in your carry-on for that beach getaway you've been dreaming of!

Amazon Bondi Sands Sunny Spritz SPF 60 Body Mist 30% off If you prefer a spray SPF, this SPF 60 is a must-try. It's made with no added fragrances, too, so sensitive skin-havers can use it confidently! Its super fine mist delivers 80 minutes of water-resistant sun protection, hydrating hibiscus, and nourishing vitamin E for noticeably soft, shiny skin. Snag it for 30% off now!

Subscribe to our newsletter and check out the Brit + Co Amazon storefront to shop more editor-approved Prime Day deals!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.