If there’s one section at Trader Joe’s that never disappoints, it’s the freezers. More specifically, it’s the ice cream lineup. The grocer’s got so many good flavors on deck, that it’s sometimes super hard to just choose one. After years worth of shopping at Trader Joe’s, though, I’ve definitely found my favorites. Wondering which Trader Joe’s ice creams are truly worth the freezer space? I ranked seven popular choices to help you decide.

Scroll on for my full ranking of the best Trader Joe’s ice creams!

Trader Joe's 1. Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Oh, this one’s so good. It’s honestly one of the most loaded-up ice creams at Trader Joe’s when it comes to inclusions and toppings, and I can never get enough! It has a perfect balance of sour and sweet, thanks to the tangy berry swirls and rich cheesecake chunks. It feels indulgent without being overwhelming, and I like that it includes a berry-forward flavor that’s not your typical strawberry.

Trader Joe's 2. French Vanilla Ice Cream I know vanilla ice cream can oftentimes be boring, but hear me out. Trader Joe’s formula is insanely good. It leans a bit more custardy and rich, so it immediately stands out from other icy vanilla pints. I think I love it most for its versatility. From a la mode creations to eating it alone with sprinkles and a pinch of flaky salt (you just have to try it), it’s one Trader Joe’s ice cream I buy quite frequently.

Trader Joe's 3. Mint Chip Ice Cream I have such nostalgia for mint chip ice cream, having grown up on Blue Bell’s bright green version (IYKYK). Mint and chocolate just belong together! Where Blue Bell’s scoops are more mint-forward, Trader Joe’s takes the subtle route, which I’m honestly not mad about. It’s subdued, but still super satisfying.

Trader Joe's 4. Coffee Bean Blast Ice Cream I’m a coffee lover to my core, and though this TJ’s ice cream is lovely, it’s not my total favorite when I take their other flavors into account. It’s definitely strong on the coffee component, so anyone sensitive to caffeine might need a smaller serving. I don’t eat it alone often, but I do think it makes a good binding and freezing agent for coffee milkshakes!

Trader Joe's 5. Horchata Ice Cream Though this flavor is tasty, I much rather prefer a cup of actual horchata. Nonetheless, it’s still sweet, spiced, and creamy with a cinnamon-forward flavor most people can easily enjoy.

Trader Joe's 6. Strawberry Ice Cream To be completely honest, I’ve never been a massive fan of strawberry ice cream, which is why I can’t totally back this Trader Joe’s version. Even though it’s not my kind of scoop, TJ’s takes care to see that it’s nothing short of creamy and velvety with fresh berry flavor.

Trader Joe's 7. Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream Don’t get it twisted, I adore Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter, but it just feels a tad too heavy in ice cream form. It’s definitely rich and sweet, but also designed to be eaten in small portions. Just give me a spoonful of the cookie butter itself, and I’m good.

