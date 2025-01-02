You're Wasting Your Money If You Haven't Tried These 20 Amazing Trader Joe's Finds
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
While there are plenty of things at Trader Joe's you absolutely should not spend your money on, there's an equal amount of finds worth adding to your cart every single time. As an avid TJ-er, I can proudly say all of these 20 Trader Joe's products make the cut for being the best around. From savory to sweet finds and even some tasty beverages on the list, you're bound to find something that'll kickstart your cravings.
Scroll on for the 20 best Trader Joe's items you can shop right now!
Best Savory Trader Joe's Items
Trader Joe's
Caesar Salad Dip
This girl dinner-ready dip is essential for chips, sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads, and more.
Trader Joe's
Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings
I buy at least three boxes of these dumplings every time I need to stock up on groceries. They make getting a hearty, fulfilling meal in super easy, since all they require is a few minutes in the microwave.
Trader Joe's
Wild Nova Style Smoked Sockeye Salmon
This salmon + cream cheese + a bagel = absolute heaven.
Trader Joe's
Blue Cheese Stuffed Chalkidiki Olives
Olives can be very divisive, so I understand if you're not on board with this TJ's pick. For those of you who do love all things briny, these plump bites filled with blue cheese are simply addicting, no matter if you enjoy them on pizza, in a dirty martini, or straight out of the jar.
Trader Joe's
Mushroom Risotto
Risotto will always leave a fancy impression, but this frozen version makes it way easier than your traditional cooking method. The texture and flavor are still a whopping 10/10.
Trader Joe's
Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Oftentimes, I'll buy a plain cheese pizza and put my own veggies on it, but after discovering this TJ's pizza, there's no need for extra work. It's colorful as can be, which makes me feel a little less guilty about eating the whole thing on my own.
Trader Joe's
Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip
This heat-and-eat dip is a must-have for house parties! It tastes just like something you'd order at a restaurant, but it's only $4.
Trader Joe's
Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties
I love using these frozen sausage patties to make meal prep breakfast sandwiches alongside some eggs and cheese. The chicken makes each one a little bit leaner, but they still pack a good punch in terms of protein content to keep me full throughout the mornings.
Trader Joe's
Almond Chipotle Dip
This dip is essentially TJ's version of Bitchin' Sauce, which, IYKYK. So good. Each bite has a good balance of chipotle pepper powder, smoked paprika, garlic, and tamari, plus you'd never guess it's totally vegan.
Trader Joe's
Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche
There's truly not much I love more than a good frozen quiche. This one heats up perfectly in the oven in just 30 minutes to reveal a flaky crust and a tender, piping hot filling. Trader Joe's makes a few different variations of their frozen quiche, but this broccoli & cheddar one is to die for IMO.
Best Sweet Trader Joe's Items
Trader Joe's
Chocolate Brooklyn Babka
This chocolatey, bready dessert is insane. It's sweet and deliciously textured, tasty enough to enjoy any time of day. Plus, it's made by a small, kosher bakery in Brooklyn, New York, so you know you're gettin' the good stuff.
Trader Joe's
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
I buy a box of these every single time I hit my local TJ's. I fear I finish off every meal with at least one or two of 'em, and always offer a small handful to my friends when they come over! Plus, I'll take dark chocolate over milk chocolate any day.
Trader Joe's
Sweetened Green Mango
I am a self-proclaimed expert at hiking snacks, and this bag of dried mango truly takes the cake. It travels well and tastes just as good as it did on the first day I bought it. I could eat the whole bag if left unsupervised!
Trader Joe's
Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Chocolate. Chunk. Cookies. Need I say more?! The sea salt elevates each bite perfectly.
Trader Joe's
Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake
This tasty sheet cake is a great grab to bring to small gatherings like book clubs and movie nights. You might want to grab a couple if your group's got a huge sweet tooth!
Trader Joe's
Speculoos Cookie Butter
This cookie butter is dee-lish-ious. Delish. I enjoy licking it off a spoon (not sorry!) or also using it as a nice, sweet flavoring for my morning lattes. I also know there's a ton of Speculoos Cookie Butter-specific recipes out there for everything you could imaging baking up, like cookies, cakes, and ice creams.
Best Trader Joe's Beverages
Trader Joe's
Non-Dairy Gingerbread Oat Creamer
All of TJ's oat milk creamer flavors are great, but this spicy-sweet seasonal gingerbread one is truly worth the wait every year. It makes me forget entirely about going to Starbucks regularly since I can perfect my own coffees at home.
Trader Joe's
Candy Cane Green Tea
This green tea is great for tea drinkers who prefer their mug a little on the sweet side. The balance of peppermint is divine.
Trader Joe's
Vanilla Almond Spiced Chai Protein Smoothie
I'm a protein girlie through and through, and opting for something easy like this makes my life so much easier. I'll typically grab one after the gym if I don't have a lot to enjoy at home. It'd also make an excellent addition to espresso drinks or a frozen smoothie!
Trader Joe's
Maple Espresso Black Tea Blend
I'd never had a tea with espresso and maple before, but I totally get the hype of the unique flavor combo after trying this tea. It's great to sip on during workday afternoons when you need a lil' caffeine boost, but don't necessarily want an entire coffee.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more amazing Trader Joe's recommendations!
- My Husband Won’t Stop Stealing My Bougie Skincare Products — They’re THAT Good ›
- How To Make Hot Honey At Home ›
- The Best Trader Joe's Food I Always Keep Stocked In My Kitchen ›
- I Was Unhinged In Trader Joe’s Last Week – Let's Review My Snack Haul ›
- Trader Joe’s Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Fancy $5 Dip: "I Buy One Every Week" ›
- 16 Trader Joe's Finds To Add To Your Haul For The Perfect Christmas Dinner ›
- The Trader Joe's Snacks Our Editors Can't Live Without ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.