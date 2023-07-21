15 Tips That Will Make Your First Bikini Wax Go *Smoothly*
So you’ve finally decided you’re ready to ditch shaving in favor of — *gasp* — your first bikini or Brazilian wax, and you’re a little nervous. I was too. That's why I spent a lot of time researching the pros and cons of DIY hair removal. But when I realized my efforts caused irritating ingrown hair situations, I decided to outsource this area of my life.
If you’re in that same position and need tips about your first wax — including the difference between bikini and Brazilian waxes — I’ve got 15 things you need to know. Just think of me as the trusted friend who’s ready to give all the tea about having your nether regions waxed.
Know The Difference Between A Bikini And Brazilian Wax
I used to think they were interchangeable, but they're not. The difference between the two is that a bikini wax consists of removing hair along the bikini line while a Brazilian wax removes all of your pubic hair — butt included.
Make Sure Your Skin Is Prepped
One thing you can do a few days before your appointment is exfoliate to gently lift any skin cells that haven't shed on their own. It's also recommended that you take a warm shower so that your pores will open up a little bit more.
Don't Worry About Shaving Beforehand
Since you're getting waxed, you need a good amount of pubic hair for your wax appointment. The European Wax Center recommends that it's at least 1/4 of an inch long and having two weeks of growth.
Wear Loose-Fitting Clothes
Avoid wearing anything tight like leggings or yoga pants because they can cause friction post-wax. It's a good idea to stick to looser clothing so your skin can breathe. Good thing we have the best linen pants outfit ideas!
Below you'll find answers to more frequently asked questions, and yes — your curiosity about sex post-wax is taken into consideration.
Does it hurt to get waxed?
Everyone’s pain tolerance is different, so what hurts for someone else may not bother you at all. I can confidently say that the pain, if it affects you, lasts no longer than a few seconds at a time. Before you have time to fully process it, the pain will most likely have faded. Take it from someone whose pain tolerance is a level 4 at best.
Will the esthetician judge my body parts?
Aside from ourselves, doctors, and romantic/sexual partners, having someone look at our pubic area feels super cringey. But, I can assure you that your body won’t be judged.
Remember that your esthetician probably has multiple clients within a single day, so you’re not the only whose body parts will be on display.
Should I let the esthetician know if I'm taking certain medications?
Yes! Prescription medicine that contains Retin A and antibiotics can cause skin sensitivity or irritation. If you're on these medications, you'll want to check with your esthetician to see how long you should wait to get waxed.
How should I take care of my newly waxed skin?
The best thing to do is keep your pubic area soft and moisturized. After you take a quick shower post-wax, make sure to apply lotion that contains glycerin to your damp skin. That way, you'll keep moisture in place and avoid dryness.
If my period is on, am I unable to get waxed?
Ooh, this is a great question! It's totally up to you but your skin will definitely be sensitive around this time. Should you decide to go to your appointment, be sure to let your esthetician know so they can recommend next steps.
Are there products I should avoid using?
Steer clear of products that have artificial fragrances or dyes in them because they can lead to an allergic reaction (e.g., red, itchy bumps).
Can I have sex after my appointment?
As tempting as it’ll be to let someone feel the awesomeness of your newly waxed skin, sex should be avoided for at least 24 to 48 hours. The friction from sex can cause chafing and that's not fun (ask me how I know).
But once that window passes — have at it!
Can I drink alcohol or coffee before my appointment?
Since alcohol and coffee are stimulants, drinking them right before your appointment might cause, you guessed it, extra skin sensitivity.
If you have an afternoon appointment and are thinking about heading to brunch for bottomless mimosas, make sure it's at least two hours beforehand.
How often do I need to get waxed?
Anywhere from two to four weeks. Since no two clients are alike, your esthetician will be able to better determine what your needs are during your appointment.
Am I able to go to the beach or pool afterwards?
It's tempting to show off your bikini or Brazilian wax but your beach or poolside adventure will have to wait a couple of days. Sun exposure will subject your sensitive skin to UV ways so you could develop sun damage or dark spots.
What should I do if I notice ingrown hairs?
Before you decide to pop your ingrown hair, call your esthetician to see if you can arrange a time to go back to the salon for the proper treatment. If that's not an option, you can use a product that treats ingrown hairs. I personally love Topicals Ingrown Hair solution! It’s been a game changer for keeping my skin smooth in between appointments.
It sounds like a lot of steps to remember or do, but you’ll get the hang of it after your first wax. Just remember to take deep breaths and try to relax during your appointment. If it helps, you can talk to your esthetician or ask other wax-related questions you may have.
You’ve got this! I believe in you!
