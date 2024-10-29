When Is Black Friday? These Deals Start As Early As Next Week
Black Friday will be here before you know it, with thousands of retailers flaunting their best deals of the year. We're shoppers at heart, so you know we're already scoping out 2024's offerings! Given that the list of stores and brands hosting Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year is essentially endless, we're weeding out only the best deals from the places you love to spend (and save). From beauty faves like Dieux and Kiehl's to home goods from Amazon and Walmart, these are the Black Friday deals you simply can't miss.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving that typically signifies the start of holiday shopping season, though many retailers have started to launch their Black Friday deals earlier year over year. A lot of the deals that stores and brands offer during Black Friday outpace their other sales events (such as Memorial Day and Labor Day) in terms of savings.
When is Black Friday 2024?
Black Friday will land on November 29, 2024.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving that highlights savings and deals online as opposed to in-store offers. It's one of the busiest times of year for online shopping.
When is Cyber Monday 2024?
Cyber Monday will land on December 2, 2024.
When's the best time to shop for holiday gifts?
We're big believers that it's never too early to start shopping for holiday gifts. The sooner you shop, the better, so you can check everyone off your list ahead of the busy holiday season and have some peace of mind once the real festivities start! Plus, if you're shopping online, starting early gives you ample time to wait for items to be shipped and delivered to your door. If deals and savings are what you're looking for, Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer some really great opportunities.
What's the best thing to shop for during Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
The best thing to shop for during Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday promotions really depends on what your needs are as well as the items you're scoping out to treat yourself (or the people you're gifting for the holidays). Typically, big-ticket items like home appliances, tech products like earbuds, laptops, TVs, and tablets, and luxury self-care tools are heavily discounted during this time.
Beauty Sales
Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Brightening Serum
Amazon
Bliss
When: November 20-December 17
What: 20-30% off select products
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation with SPF 50+
IT Cosmetics
IT Cosmetics
When: November 23-December 3
What: 30% off sitewide (loyalty members get 35% off)
Amazon
Kiehl's
When: November 21-December 2
What: 30% off site-wide and 50% off select items on November 26 only
Amazon
Lanolips
When: November 29-December 2
What: 30% off at Ulta and 20% off on Amazon
Moroccanoil Original Treatment
Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil
When: November 25-December 3 (rewards members will have early access to the sale on December 2)
What: 25% off sitewide
NOYZ
NOYZ
When: November 28-30 and December 1-2
What: 25% off sitewide and a free baseball cap on purchases over $55 on November 28-30, 25% off sitewide and a free candle on purchases over $55 on December 1-2
dpHUE
dpHUE
When: November 6-11
What: 25% off sitewide
Dieux
Dieux
When: November 29-December 2
What: 30% off original price items, 20% off single items, and a free Mini Slugging Kit on orders over $30
Fashion Sales
Dream Pairs Genuine Suede Classic Platform Boots
Amazon
Dream Pairs
When: November 21-December 2
What: 20-40% off select styles on the Dream Pairs site and Amazon
Showpo
Showpo
When: November 22-December 3
What:
- Black Friday early access (November 22-24): 25% off sitewide
- Black Friday (November 27-29): 25% off sitewide
- Cyber Weekend (November 30-December 1): 25% off almost everything and 40% off bestsellers
- Cyber Monday (December 2-3): 25% off almost everything and 40% off bestsellers
Franco Sarto Jaxon Mid Calf Boot
Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto
When: November 23-December 3
What: Up to 70% off + free shipping
Oomiay
Oomiay
When: November 28-December 2
What: Free exclusive jewelry pieces (up to 5) with every item purchased on November 28-December 1 and up to 50% off your entire order on December 2 only
Home Sales
Revival Rugs
Revival Rugs
When: November 14-December 2
What: Scaled discounts automatically applied at checkout:
- 15% off $250-500
- 20% off $500-999
- 25% off $1,000-1,999
- 30% off $2000+
Samsung 55” Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV
Walmart
Walmart
When: November 11-December 1
What: Walmart is breaking up their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals into two events.
- Event 1 deals begin online on November 11 at 12 p.m. ET exclusively for paid Walmart+ members and 5 p.m. ET for all customers.
- Event 1 deals begin in stores on November 15 at 6 a.m. local time.
- Event 2 deals begin online on November 25 at 12 p.m. ET exclusively for paid Walmart+ members and 5 p.m. ET for all customers.
- Event 2 deals begin in stores November 29 at 6 a.m. local time.
- Cyber Monday deals start online on December 1 at 5 p.m. ET exclusively for paid Walmart+ members and 8 p.m. ET for all customers.
TheraGun Sense Percussion Massage Gun
Amazon
Amazon
When: November 29 and December 2
What: Amazon will feature "tons of great deals across all different categories."
Brookstone
Brookstone
When: November 25-December 4
What: Up to 76% off select items
