Everything To Know About Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Beyoncé shocked the world when she announced she was pregnant with Blue IvyCarter during her jaw-dropping performance at the 2011 VMA's, and things haven't been the same since. Fans began speculating that the singer's incredible talent would rub off on her unborn child and we weren't wrong — I say we because I'm unapologetically a part of the Beyhive. Here's everything to know about Beyoncé and Jay'Z's firstborn and little superstar in-training!
How old is Blue Ivy Carter?
Blue Ivy turned 11 on January 7th, making her a Capricorn! We love to see it.
What did Beyoncé and Jay-Z say after Blue Ivy's birth?
Although they wanted to keep the details of her birth private for a short period of time, Beyonce and Jay-Z weren't shy about expressing their joy when she was born. They released a statementsaying, "Her birth was emotional and extremely peaceful, we are in heaven."
How did Beyoncé and Jay-Z choose Blue Ivy's name?
During an interview with celebrated broadcast journalist Gayle King — AKA Oprah Winfrey's bestie — Jay-Z shared that Blue Ivy's name was supposed to be something else. "It was supposed to be Brooklyn. But when we got the sonograms, we was calling her blueberry. Like, 'look at the little blueberry.'"
Popsugar shares that Blue's middle name — Ivy — has everything to do with Beyoncé's love for Roman numeral equivalent of four. It's a name that easily rolls off the tongue and makes perfect sense to me.
Has Blue Ivy performed onstage with Beyoncé or Jay-Z before?
Yes! Blue Ivy Carter was a part of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour during different stops and debuted her dancing skills in front of huge crowds. However, it wasn't something her parents encouraged her to do. Beyoncé was actually against her first daughter performing, In a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, the songstress can be heard saying, "She told me she was ready to perform and I told her no."
How does Blue Ivy feel about performing in front of a large crowd?
In the theatrical release of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, viewers got a chance to see a BTS look at Blue Ivy's performance preparation. She was motivated by the negative comments she saw on social media and worked harder to perfect her craft. One fan shared her thoughts about the unfair criticism on X by saying, "She’s just a kid. I know y’all are twisting this to show that she’s “resilient,” but we do need to realize that no child should have to be resilient. The way y’all discuss & treat kids are disturbing."
PEOPLE noted that Jay-Z also told Gayle King, "...she’s been in scrutiny and the public eye and everyone having an opinion of even a little girl...So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better script."
Earlier this year, Beyoncé took to Instagram to express her love for Blue Ivy Carter. She captioned a carousel of pics of her daughter with, "My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."
As much as I firmly believe adults shouldn't spend their time criticizing young children, I'm also glad Blue decided to focus on having fun while sharing a stage with her mom.
How does Blue Ivy feel about having famous parents?
People may think having famous parents seems cool, but it turns out their kids don't always acknowledge their celebrity status. Harper's Bazaar shared that Blue Ivy didn't always think her dad was cool in a way that the public does. He said, "...there was a time where she was like, 'Dad!'" He even admitted he tried to convince her that she didn't have to be embarrased by him or Beyoncé.
I'm sure she's since realized the level of her parents stardom and probably has great respect for what they do. Still, Beyonce and Jay-Z will always be Blue Ivy's parents above all else.
I think it's safe to say that Blue Ivy is surrounded by the love and support of her family despite what anyone else thinks. Not only that, but she's being given the space to truly make her own mark on the world regardless of who her parents are. There's something to be said about that.
