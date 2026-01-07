Body wash, sweet treats, cosmetics, and more make up this season's most elegant Bridgerton collaborations. As fans prep for the Season 4 premiere, all kinds of brands are leaning into the Regency-era romance with collections that capture the show’s whimsical essence. We've rounded up only the best Bridgerton collabs to peruse before Part 1 drops on January 29, 2026. Part 2 will arrive on February 26, 2026 with the remaining four episodes.

Below, discover 5 must-have Bridgerton collabs worth shopping now before Season 4 makes them impossible to find.

Bridgerton x McCormick Walmart Bridgerton x McCormick Finishing Sugars McCormick released three distinct finishing sugars to welcome the fourth season of Bridgerton. The trio includes flavors like Strawberries & Cream, Sweet Lemon, and Lavender Vanilla, all reminiscent of the show's oh-so dreamy vibe. These will be perfect for completing any baked goods you're making for a premiere party.

Bridgerton x NYX Cosmetics Ulta Bridgerton x NYX Cosmetics Limited-Edition Collection Vault Inspired by the Ton's elegant makeup looks, NYX's Bridgerton beauty vault (available online only at Ulta!) includes blushes, highlighters, sparkly eyeliners, and lip glosses packaged up in a stunning limited-edition box. Plus, buying the entire collection gets you $103 worth in NYX products for just $45.

Bridgerton x Jeni's Ice Cream Jeni's Ice Cream Something sweet is coming from Jeni's Ice Cream in light of Bridgerton Season 4! The ice cream brand will release two fantastic flavors inspired by the series in January and February: Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake and Earl Grey Crème Brûlée. The first flavor (pictured above) will debut on January 15 and features Princess Cake, bright berries, soft sponge, and custard. The latter follows in February with a release date of February 12. It'll feature an earl grey-infused custard base rounded out with burnt-sugar candies inspired by crème brûlée.

