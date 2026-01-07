Celebrate the show's return.
The 5 Most Enchanting Bridgerton Collabs To Shop Before Season 4 Premieres
Body wash, sweet treats, cosmetics, and more make up this season's most elegant Bridgerton collaborations. As fans prep for the Season 4 premiere, all kinds of brands are leaning into the Regency-era romance with collections that capture the show’s whimsical essence. We've rounded up only the best Bridgerton collabs to peruse before Part 1 drops on January 29, 2026. Part 2 will arrive on February 26, 2026 with the remaining four episodes.
Below, discover 5 must-have Bridgerton collabs worth shopping now before Season 4 makes them impossible to find.
Bridgerton x Dove
Target
Bridgerton x Dove Moonlit Masquerade Body Wash
Dove's limited-edition Bridgerton body care collab celebrates the series with four scrumptious scents: Moonlight Masquerade (hydrangea white wisteria), Whispering Wisteria (orchid champagne), Love & Meadows (wildflower, basil, bergamot), and Raspberry Rendezvous (raspberry rose). The collection features Bridgerton-inspired products in several different formats: body mists, body scrubs, hand wash, antiperspirant deodorant, and 4-packs of bar soap. It's shoppable now at Target, plus you can find more places to shop the suite here.
Bridgerton x McCormick
Walmart
Bridgerton x McCormick Finishing Sugars
McCormick released three distinct finishing sugars to welcome the fourth season of Bridgerton. The trio includes flavors like Strawberries & Cream, Sweet Lemon, and Lavender Vanilla, all reminiscent of the show's oh-so dreamy vibe. These will be perfect for completing any baked goods you're making for a premiere party.
Bridgerton x Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma
Bridgerton x Williams Sonoma Sweet Delights Countdown Calendar
Williams Sonoma's fabulous Bridgerton collection includes everything from elderflower lemonade and floral teacups to bake-worthy gift sets and an entire macaron tower. We particularly adore this countdown calendar packed with eight days' worth of confections to help quell your impatient excitement ahead of the fourth season's release date.
Bridgerton x NYX Cosmetics
Ulta
Bridgerton x NYX Cosmetics Limited-Edition Collection Vault
Inspired by the Ton's elegant makeup looks, NYX's Bridgerton beauty vault (available online only at Ulta!) includes blushes, highlighters, sparkly eyeliners, and lip glosses packaged up in a stunning limited-edition box. Plus, buying the entire collection gets you $103 worth in NYX products for just $45.
Bridgerton x Jeni's Ice Cream
Jeni's Ice Cream
Something sweet is coming from Jeni's Ice Cream in light of Bridgerton Season 4! The ice cream brand will release two fantastic flavors inspired by the series in January and February: Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake and Earl Grey Crème Brûlée. The first flavor (pictured above) will debut on January 15 and features Princess Cake, bright berries, soft sponge, and custard. The latter follows in February with a release date of February 12. It'll feature an earl grey-infused custard base rounded out with burnt-sugar candies inspired by crème brûlée.
