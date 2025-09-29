'Bridgerton' Fans! Here's A New Look At Season 4's Lady In Silver.

Bridgerton season 4 is truly a lesson in good things come to those who wait. Following the end of season 3 (AKA after waiting for months), we were over the moon to find out Luke Thompson's Benedict would lead the senior season, even if we originally thought Luke Newton spoiled it would actually be about Eloise. And after literal years of waiting to see who would play Ben's love interest Sophie, including a major theory Cressida had actually been Sophie the whole time, we were introduced to Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek.



The Halo actress told Tudum how much she's enjoyed joining the Bridgerton cast family, and how much she's enjoyed her dance lessons so far. It looks like the dance lessons are paying off because the first leak from the Bridgerton season 4 is proof Yerin and Luke are the perfect match. And thanks to Netflix we have a brand new look at Sophie's gorgeous ballgown!

Keep reading for the latest update on Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton before Bridgerton season 4 drops on Netflix.

Netflix's new look at 'Bridgerton' shows off The Lady In Silver. Netflix Any book fan will remember how captivated Benedict is when he meets the Lady in Silver (who, of course, turns out to be Sophie). And this new poster of Sophie's silver dress is our most detailed and gorgeous look yet! Not only is the dress silver but it's got lace overlay and jewels, and a mix of fabrics along the skirt and straps. I'm simply obsessed.

Check Out The First 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Leak! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@thebridgertonfamily) The first thing I thought of when I saw these Bridgerton season 4 leaks was just how perfect the height difference between Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha is. I can't wait to see them dance!!! Plus, I just cannot get over Sophie's dress. We know from the books that her masquerade ball persona becomes The Lady In Silver, and the bows and beaded detail are a gorgeous addition to an outfit book fans have been waiting so long for. While less feminine or over-the-top, I'm also digging Ben's vest and trousers. Last year we got pirate Colin, maybe now we get pirate Benedict?

We knew that Bridgerton season 4 would capture the magic of Cinderella, but these leaks prove the Netflix series is dedicated to shaking things up. Instead of Sophie running away and making her way down the stairs solo, she's actually joined by Benedict for an outdoor dance, which is totally giving A Cinderella Story. Private moments are few and far between in the Ton, so here's hoping Benedict and Sophie get to steal quite a few.

This post has been updated.