18 Colorful Photos That Totally Prove You Should Paint & Wallpaper Your Ceilings
After years of white paint neglect, the fifth wall — AKA your ceiling — is finally having its moment. From playful wallpapers and brightly painted stripes to statement chandeliers that venture beyond the dining room, and modern woodwork and moulding details, ceilings are looking better than ever. Here is ceiling inspiration to bring home with you and spark your own creative designs!
Wallpaper Ideas
BelArte Studio Artistic Lines White
For a more graphic maximalist look, this abstract wall mural does the trick in four different colors.
BelArte Studio Sky Wild Forest Ivy Green
Go bold on the ceiling with this hand painted forest wallpaper that climbs from the ceiling and down the wall for a stunning conversation piece.
@addisonswonderland via Hygge & West
Hygge & West Daydream Wallpaper
Kids rooms are a great place to play with pattern and spark kids imaginations as they drift off to sleep. This design by @addisonswonderland uses Hygge & West's soaring birds and floating clouds overhead.
@oakandpillar via Hygge & West
Hygge & West Daydream Wallpaper
In another colorway for a completely different look, @oakandpillar used this Daydream Wallpaper in gold to pair with the gorgeous dark cabinetry here.
@cassmakeshome via Hygge & West
Hygge & West Forest Floor
This ceiling installation by Cass Smith of @cassmakeshome is a dramatic statement in atop a neutral space.
Graham & Brown Tramonto Amber Wallpaper
Get creative with wallpaper on the ceiling and then a faux headboard to match!
Graham & Brown Midnight Tropic Wallpaper
Powder rooms are perfect for a playful wallpapered ceiling aesthetic.
Photowall
Photowall Silhouettes in Flight
Using wallpaper to accentuate a beautiful molding is an easy yet impactful way to upgrade your decor.
Wallpaper Tips
Wayfair
York Wall Coverings Evening Star Geometric
Try two complementary wallpapers, like a floral and a graphic, for an eclectic look.
Wallpaper Tips:
- Work with a buddy: Hanging wallpaper on a ceiling can be tricky, so having an extra set of hands can make it much easier.
- Use a temporary support: For longer strips, you might need to support the wallpaper temporarily with painter's tape until it's actually secured.
- Consider your lighting situation: When choosing wallpaper, keep in mind how ceiling lighting will affect the wallpaper color and pattern. Make sure to test a swatch by taping it to the ceiling and observing the day and night light.
Paint Ideas
These circus stripes from design retailer Maison Deux are so on trend right now and just so fun!
Farrow & Ball
Farrow & Ball Broccoli Brown
Color drench your rooms from floor to ceiling with this dark stone color that feels natural and elegant and totally on trend.
Farrow & Ball
Farrow & Ball Sulking Room Pink
Pair complementary tones like this muted rose in Farrow & Ball Calamine and richer pink for a color blocked aesthetic.
@kyrosedesign via Clare Paint
Clare Paint Good Jeans Paint
Here's another cozy color-drenched look by @kyrosedesign.
Dulux
Dulux Paint Pressed Petal
Try a statement stripe that creates a dining moment for two.
Painting Tips
Dulux
Painting Tips
- Paint in natural light: If possible, paint during the day when natural light is brightest. This helps you catch any missed spots or uneven coverage more easily.
- Start with the edges: Use a brush to “cut in” around the edges of the ceiling, creating a border. This makes it easier to roll paint up to the edges without bumping into walls or light fixtures.
- Use a pole extension: An extension pole gives you better control, minimizes neck strain, and helps you achieve an even coat.
- Roll in one direction, then cross-roll: Apply the first coat by rolling in one direction, usually parallel to the longest wall. Then, cross-roll by going perpendicular to the first direction to avoid streaks.
- Let each coat dry. This is the kind of project you don't want to rush, so let your layers dry before applying another coat. The paint can should say drying times for the best finish!
Mouldings + Wood
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Delphine Rattan Chandelier
If your ceiling needs a little love, add a ceiling ring and a statement chandelier and you have a refreshing new look. Medallions are also surprisingly affordable for an elegant look.
Wayfair
Ashford Smooth Panel Moulding Kit
This highly rated moulding looks great on the wall or the fifth wall.
Wayfair
Wood Ceiling Beams
Wood beams create a rustic look and give cozy cabin vibes!
