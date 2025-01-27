OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Meet The 'Children of Blood and Bone' Fantasy Movie Cast — Viola Davis, Idris Alba, & More

By Jasmine WilliamsJan 27, 2025
While we impatiently wait for the Fourth Wingcast rumors to be confirmed (eek!), we have even better news of another must-see fantasy adaptation — the Children of Blood and Bone movie cast is here! Not only will this book-turned-movie premiere in theaters, but it's legendary cast includes greats like Viola Davis and Idris Alba. This Tomi Adeyemi book is a magical fantasy full of deep messages about culture and belonging that made it to our best books to read list last year, so you know we can't wait for this film!

Want to know more? Here's who else joined the cast, what fans think, and when you can officially see this highly-anticipated movie!

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about the Children of Blood and Bone movie!

What is 'Children of Blood and Bone' about?

children of blood and bone

Amazon

Children of Blood and Bone follows young Zélie Adebola as she fights to reclaim the magic that made her people wise and powerful. Her own mother was a Reaper, but lost her life the day all the magic was stolen via orders of a merciless and vengeful king. She partners with her brother Tzain and a rebellious princess to right the wrongs of history even if it means risking their lives.

Who's in the 'Children of Blood and Bone' movie cast?

cynthia erivo

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Based on a report by Variety, the cast will feature MANY familiar faces! The following actors have already secured roles:

  • Viola Davis as Mama Agba
  • Thuso Mbedu as Zelie
  • Damson Idris as Prince Anan
  • Tosin Cole as Tzain
  • Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari
  • Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran
  • Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea
  • Idris Elba as Lekan
  • Lashana Lynch as Jumoke
Variety also reports the following may join the cast:
  • Regina King (The Harder They Fall) as Queen Nehanda
  • Diaana Babnicova (Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot) as Folake
  • Bukky Bakray (Rocks) as Binta
A casting call for Nigerian actors will roll out as the film's production gets underway.

What has Tomi Adeyomi said about the cast and who's directing Children of Blood and Bone?

tomi adeyemi

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tomi Adeyemi shared the announcement January 23 on TikTok, and she was all smiles as she shared the news with her fans. Variety reports her inspiration for writing her Orisha series was a result of being "motivated by anger" after watching The Hunger Games and seeing the negativity surrounding the casting.

“I’m the kind of person who gets motivated by anger," Adeyemi shared with EW. "So I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m going to write a story that’s so good and so Black that everyone’s going to have to read it even if you’re racist.' That became my writing mission.”

It's a good thing screenwriter and director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, The Old Guard, The Secret Lives of Bees) is set to bring her creative insights to the Children of Blood and Bone movie. She said, "I am so honored and excited to bring Tomi’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ and the vibrant world of Orisha to life (via Variety).

In her opinion, she feels the cast "reflects the whole of the diaspora," stating "this is where our magic lies."

What are fans saying about the 'Children of Blood and Bone' cast reveal?

amandla stenberg

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Based on the comments on Adeyemi's cast announcement video, fans have mixed feelings. One comment said, "just saw amandla and let out the deepest sigh 🙃" while another person wrote, "Is this real?!?!?!??!?! This cast is FANTASTIC!!!!"

But seriously, when can we see Idris Elba in 'Children of Blood and Bone'? 

idris elba

Matt Winkelmeyer

We regret to inform you that you'll have to wait to see Idris Elba as Lekan because the Children of Blood and Bone movie won't premiere until January 15, 2027!

Be sure to buy your copy of Children of Blood and Bone today, and see the other book-to-film adaptions we're excited about!
