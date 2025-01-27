We're adding this to our must-watch list!
Meet The 'Children of Blood and Bone' Fantasy Movie Cast — Viola Davis, Idris Alba, & More
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
While we impatiently wait for the Fourth Wingcast rumors to be confirmed (eek!), we have even better news of another must-see fantasy adaptation — the Children of Blood and Bone movie cast is here! Not only will this book-turned-movie premiere in theaters, but it's legendary cast includes greats like Viola Davis and Idris Alba. This Tomi Adeyemi book is a magical fantasy full of deep messages about culture and belonging that made it to our best books to read list last year, so you know we can't wait for this film!
Want to know more? Here's who else joined the cast, what fans think, and when you can officially see this highly-anticipated movie!
Scroll to find out everything you need to know about the Children of Blood and Bone movie!
What is 'Children of Blood and Bone' about?
Amazon
Children of Blood and Bone follows young Zélie Adebola as she fights to reclaim the magic that made her people wise and powerful. Her own mother was a Reaper, but lost her life the day all the magic was stolen via orders of a merciless and vengeful king. She partners with her brother Tzain and a rebellious princess to right the wrongs of history even if it means risking their lives.
Who's in the 'Children of Blood and Bone' movie cast?
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Based on a report by Variety, the cast will feature MANY familiar faces! The following actors have already secured roles:
- Viola Davis as Mama Agba
- Thuso Mbedu as Zelie
- Damson Idris as Prince Anan
- Tosin Cole as Tzain
- Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari
- Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran
- Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea
- Idris Elba as Lekan
- Lashana Lynch as Jumoke
- Regina King (The Harder They Fall) as Queen Nehanda
- Diaana Babnicova (Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot) as Folake
- Bukky Bakray (Rocks) as Binta
What has Tomi Adeyomi said about the cast and who's directing Children of Blood and Bone?
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Tomi Adeyemi shared the announcement January 23 on TikTok, and she was all smiles as she shared the news with her fans. Variety reports her inspiration for writing her Orisha series was a result of being "motivated by anger" after watching The Hunger Games and seeing the negativity surrounding the casting.
“I’m the kind of person who gets motivated by anger," Adeyemi shared with EW. "So I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m going to write a story that’s so good and so Black that everyone’s going to have to read it even if you’re racist.' That became my writing mission.”
It's a good thing screenwriter and director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, The Old Guard, The Secret Lives of Bees) is set to bring her creative insights to the Children of Blood and Bone movie. She said, "I am so honored and excited to bring Tomi’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ and the vibrant world of Orisha to life (via Variety).
In her opinion, she feels the cast "reflects the whole of the diaspora," stating "this is where our magic lies."
What are fans saying about the 'Children of Blood and Bone' cast reveal?
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Based on the comments on Adeyemi's cast announcement video, fans have mixed feelings. One comment said, "just saw amandla and let out the deepest sigh 🙃" while another person wrote, "Is this real?!?!?!??!?! This cast is FANTASTIC!!!!"
But seriously, when can we see Idris Elba in 'Children of Blood and Bone'?
Matt Winkelmeyer
We regret to inform you that you'll have to wait to see Idris Elba as Lekan because the Children of Blood and Bone movie won't premiere until January 15, 2027!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.