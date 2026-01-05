Chris Briney Is Rumored To Finally Lead A New Romance — & It’s Not The 'TSITP' Movie

Chris Briney is rumored to have joined a brand new movie that will hit our screens during the 2026 holiday season — and this is one movie I need to see on my screen ASAP. DeuxMoi reported on the rumor with one of their anonymously submitted blind items on January 1, and, naturally, Chris Briney's fans went wild.

Keep reading for what we know about Chris Briney's new (rumored) Christmas rom-com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi) According to the blind item, Chris Briney "is going to star in a Christmas romcom set to release in 2026 — filming in NYC and directed by Carlson Young. Female lead hasn't been cast yet so no announcement but it sounds SOOOO cute!" I would totally love to see Chris Briney star in anything that has him running around New York...and I'm not alone. When prompted to suggest a star for the female lead, one fan commented, "Lola tung. they might have good chemistry idk 😋😋," while a second joked, "I personally volunteer as the lead."

Erika Doss/Prime Video Chris recently went on the record and admitted he'd be nervous doing another romance (specifically an Emily Henry movie) after spending the last 3 years as Conrad Fisher on The Summer I Turned Pretty. "I guess it depends on what they’re about," he told Deadline of fans casting him as an EmHen leading man. "I’d have to read it. I look forward to hopefully being able to do a lot of different things and a lot of different worlds with a lot of different creatives. So I don’t know, I’d have to read it." It won't be long before we see Chris Briney reunite with Lola Tung and writer Jenny Han for the TSITP movie and I'm counting down the days!

