Clevr’s New London Fog Drink Mixes In A Little More Comfort Into Your Days
Butting heads with pumpkin this season? Clevr Blends is bringing forth a brand-new flavor that’ll help you overcome that dreaded PSL fatigue – London Fog! Sure, this functional latte mix ushers in cozy season with the besttea-forward tastes possible, but it also supports brain health and physical nourishment withadaptogens, probiotics, and superfoods.
Even if you just want a brief break from super sugary drinks (like the ones on Starbucks’ fall menu), Clevr’s newest London Fog drink mix will do the trick. It’ll still give your mornings the burst of energy you’d expect from coffee, but without the dreaded caffeine crash.
You can drink Clevr London Fog hot or cold, so it’s versatile enough to meet you where you’re at each day. Inspired by London Fog tea, it carries notes of Earl Grey tea and silky milk, but is also filled with black tea, bergamot, organic ashwagandha, and lion’s mane extract. More than anything, a single mug of the drink is the epitome of comfort.
Seeing that Clevr is backed by the likes of Meghan Markle and Oprah, this is a must-have pick. Whether you plan to sip it yourself or gift it to yourfoodie friend, each cup of this London fog drink will provide a delightful boost.
Clevr London Fog SuperLatte
The London Fog SuperLatte from Clevr retails for $28 a pack (~14 servings) exclusively on their website. Fill your next chilly morning with the comfort of this new flavor!
Cute Accessories For Sipping Your Next London Fog Drink
Koythin Ceramic Coffee Mug
You'll want to pour drinks in this adorable floral mug every single morning.
Mfacoy Vintage Coffee Mugs Set of 2
If your aesthetic leans more vintage, this mug set is the pick for you!
Yalucky Clear Iridescent Coffee Mug with Lid and Sakura Spoon
This mug's purpley hue will match the cozy feels from Clevr's London Fog drink mix.
Offacy Gooseneck Electric Kettle
Heat up your water in style using this electric kettle – not to mention, you'll make your drink much faster.
Bean Envy Milk Frother
This powerful frother will help incorporate the London Fog drink mix into your milk of choice once it's time to sip!
Hear about the best and latest food news with Brit + Co!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Clevr Blends.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.