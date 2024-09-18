7 Top-Rated Coffee Mug Warmers That Keep Drinks Hot All Day
For all the coffee lovers out there, nothing is more frustrating than a lukewarm sip of what was once a piping hot cup of joe. Enter the coffee mug warmer – your BFF for keeping every cup at the perfect temperature. Coffee mug warmers are so handy, whether you're deep into the workday or relaxing with a good book during the weekend. There are so many to choose from, and these 7 top-rated warmers ensure your brew stays warm to the very last drop.
Cafzed Coffee Warmer
This $22 (was $24) coffee mug warmer has plenty of customizable options to help you find your perfect temperature and time settings throughout the workday or weekend. It has 6 adjustable temperature settings that span from 130°F to 180°F, plus you can set its auto shut-off timer anywhere from 1-12 hours. The on-device screen and buttons offer easy visibility, and the extra long cord ensures you can place the warmer anywhere you like. It currently comes in 8 different colorways, but not that it does not come with a coordinating mug.
Nextmug Temperature-Controlled Self-Heating Coffee Mug
This coffee mug warmer boasts a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars for its sleek look and easy operation. It currently goes for $100 (was $130) and comes in 9 colorways. This warmer features 3 temperature settings: warm (130°F), hot (140°F), or piping (150°F), all adjustable with a single discreet button. It heats up in mere seconds, saving you from multiple trips to the microwave, which ultimately ends up scorching your coffee. The stylish ceramic matte finish mug holds 17 ounces of liquid and even comes complete with a "spill-resistant" lid that limits deskside messes.
Cosori Coffee Mug Warmer & Mug Set
With this $40 product, you can choose from the warmer and mug set or just the warmer to suit your personal needs. It's unique in that the 304 food-grade stainless steel mug retains heat more effectively than a traditional mug would, and it was carefully designed to be spill-proof and waterproof – one less thing to worry about! The mug's heat-resistant handle and rubber sleeve prevent annoying burns, even as the warmer gets as hot as 230°F. The temperature panel is easy to read and control with three simple buttons!
House Gem Mug Warmer
The sleek wood finish on this $26 coffee mug warmer is to die for, but it's also available in black and white if this color isn't your exact vibe. It heats up quickly to 3 temperature settings: 176℉, 150℉, and 130℉ and suits most mugs and vessels with its waterproof heating plate that measures 5.2-inches in diameter. With a 4-hour auto shut-off and 2-12 hour heating timer, you can be sure your drink will stay warm all day long. This pick even has a unique LED light display that clearly communicates each temperature grade, alongside a small screen that shows the exact numbers.
Vobaga Mug Warmer
Available in 5 different vibrant colors, this $25 (was $40) coffee mug warmer is perfect for minimalists that like their decor to be nothing but aesthetically-pleasing. It does not come with mug, though you can shop a coordinating one for just $15. It's equipped with 3 temperature settings: 104℉, 131℉, and 149℉, all controllable with just one button. The heating plate shuts off automatically after 4 hours of continual use, and the 59-inch cord allows you to make easy adjustments along your desk, bedside, or dining table.
Pusee Mug Warmer
This cat-shaped warmer is just too cute! It comes in 11 different colors for just $24 and offers 3 temperature settings: 113℉, 131℉, and 158℉. It will shut off automatically after 8 hours – just long enough to get through the workday! It doesn't come with a coordinating mug, though it fits most flat-bottomed mugs and cups. The BPA-free silicone shell helps prevent accidental burns and provides a non-slip surface so that it won't slide around on your desk's surface. The paws can also be used as a handy phone stand!
Ikago Smart Heated Coffee Mug Warmer & Mug Set
This $60 (was $70) coffee mug warmer boasts a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Amazon for its ease of use and great value. The 15-ounce ceramic mug and warmer set also comes complete with a matching lid and coffee spoon, which enhance the sipping experience even more. The smart LED display shows the actual temperature of your drink, as well as the desired setting, which range from 105°F to 175°F. This pick also helps save energy with an auto shut-off function that's triggered when there's no cup on it, restarting when the cup is back.
