Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

marty supreme movie
Movies

Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Returns To Movies After 5 Years

halloween cocktails
Cocktails

40 BOO-zy Halloween Cocktail Recipes To Celebrate Spooky Season

worms in salmon
Food News

WTF Are These White Worms In My Salmon?

fall color trends 2024
Trends and Inspo

5 Groundbreaking Fall Color Trends To Shake Up Any Seasonal Outfit

trader joe's mini tote bags
Shopping

Trader Joe's Mini Tote Bags Are Coming Back – Here's How To Get One

hacks season 4
TV

'Hacks' Season 4 Is On Its Way! When To Expect New Episodes.

curtains
Home Decor Inspo

15 Stylish Curtains That Will Instantly Transform Any Room

The Conversation

Trending Stories

movies
Movies

Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Returns To Movies After 5 Years

halloween
Cocktails

40 BOO-zy Halloween Cocktail Recipes To Celebrate Spooky Season

fashion
Trends and Inspo

5 Groundbreaking Fall Color Trends To Shake Up Any Seasonal Outfit

shopping
Shopping

Trader Joe's Mini Tote Bags Are Coming Back – Here's How To Get One