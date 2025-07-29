8 New Costco Finds Actually Worth Buying In August

Costco is always full of surprises, but their lineup of new items for August just might be one of the most exciting we’ve seen all summer. From viral snacks to beloved brand-name shoes, these eight new Costco finds are definitely going to encourage you to add a lil’ something extra to your cart on your next trip.

Scroll on for 8 great new Costco items worth the warehouse run!

Costco Fruit Riot! Sour Grapes These packaged grapes are fresh-picked and flash-frozen then covered in sour flavoring for a truly unique snacking experience. Anyone who loves sour stuff is going to want to pick up a bag (or two) while they last! As of now, Fruit Riot! grapes have been spotted in Costco locations along the west coast in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

Costco Birkenstock Arizona Sandals Thats right: Costco members can now find the famed Birkenstock Arizona sandals – and buy them for less. This wear-with-everything pair is currently listed on Costco's website in three colors: black, dark brown, and light brown.

@onemightymill One Mighty Mill Whole Wheat Bread One Mighty Mill's bread is wholesomely crafted using a stone mill, which, unlike industrial milling processes that strip nutrients from grains, keeps all of the whole grain nutrients intact. Not only is it simply made, it's organic, has 3 grams of fiber, 13 grams of whole grains, and 5 grams of protein per serving. "Have it in my freezer now. Some of the best ingredients around," one Costco shopper said about the brand's bread on Reddit. "Wife makes sourdough from scratch but this is an excellent choice from time to time."

Costco Hoka Running Shoes Several designs of Hoka running shoes have been spotted at Costco this summer, so August is the perfect time to buy 'em! One customer even found a pair of men's Hoka Rincon 4's for $84, which is $41 less than what they retail for on Hoka's website. Sounds like a steal if you ask us!

@honeymamas Honey Mama's Fudge Squares Sweet treat lovers: these chocolate fudge squares from Honey Mama's are so dang good. Coming in tons of unique flavors crafted with high-quality ingredients, the brand just launched three different profiles in Costco locations around Oregon and Vancouver: Cherry Hazelnut (limited edition), Chocolate Cake, and a new mystery flavor. Ooh la la!

@lemonperfect Lemon Perfect Club Pack Lemon Perfect's water includes half a squeezed organic lemon in each bottle to support your hydration, digestion, immune system, skin, and more. They're great to grab on your way to work or after a long workout. New to Costco, their club pack includes four tasty and refreshing flavors: lemon, peach, lime, and blueberry – yum!

Costco Nexgrill Pizza Oven This fancy pizza oven lets you chef up your favorite pies right in your backyard. It even comes with a rotating pizza stone to ensure your crust cooks evenly! Available at Costco for $290, this might just be the dinnertime upgrade you didn't know you needed (until now).

Pressed Juicery Pressed Juicery Functional Wellness Smoothie Multipack Pressed Juicery's nutrient-dense, ready-to-drink smoothies just hit Costco's shelves, specifically in this eight-drink multipack with delicious flavors like Acai Berry, Strawberry Orange Mango, Tropical, and Green! These bottles are a great grab if you find it challenging to get all your daily nutrition in during your busy schedule. Plus, they're just extremely refreshing in this summer heat!

