Costco Shoppers Say This New Peaches & Cream Cake Is “Deliciously Addictive”

Costco’s bakery is getting way too good these days. They recently dropped a Peaches & Cream Bar Cake for summertime, and it looks absolutely ahh-mazing. Boasting three thick layers of spongy cake , vanilla icing, and peach filling, it’s perfect for bringing to this season’s outdoor potlucks or even just stowing away in your freezer until your dessert cravings strike. Costco shoppers are already obsessed with the new cake flavor, so take this as your sign to try it ASAP!

Scroll on for more delicious details on Costco’s brand-new Peaches & Cream Bar Cake!

Costco Described by Costco shoppers as a "light and fluffy" cake that's "not too sweet," the Peaches & Cream Bar Cake is filled with whipped cream and a peach puree that adds "a nice tartness" to each bite. Several Costco fans across Reddit shared their love for the new flavor, noting it's "deliciously addictive" – even after they've bought and indulged in it three times over.

Reddit The Costco Peaches & Cream Bar Cake joins a stunning lineup of bakery cakes, like the Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cakefrom Kirkland Signature. The bakery counter is also stocked with plenty more delicious summer bites that aren't cake, like the Kirkland Signature Cherry Pie and Lemon Blueberry Loaf.

Reddit The Peaches & Cream Bar Cake from Costco has been spotted in stores for $18.99, with each bar cake supplying about 12 servings. Many shoppers that have invested in the dessert have reported that it does, indeed, freeze well. Since the cakes are already frozen when they're sent into Costco locations, any leftovers you leave behind will hold up well.

Reddit In case you need more convincing, here are some more promising reviews from Costco shoppers who've tasted the Peaches & Cream Bar Cake: "It’s good! Tasted like canned peaches not peach candy flavor which I appreciated," one Redditor noted. "Also the frosting felt and tasted like whipped cream, not too sweet!" "It’s got the perfect balance of cake, whipped icing & peach compote," another wrote. "I was apprehensive the peach part would taste fake but it’s perfectly captured the sweet tang of stone fruit."

"I want to be buried in a casket made of these," one more person exclaimed. No matter what you're getting up to this summer, make sure this Peaches & Cream Bar Cake is part of your plans – you won't regret it!

