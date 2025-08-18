Lindsay Lohan may be gearing up to step into her darkest role yet in Hulu's new show Count My Lies. The actress has swept us off our feet with Netflix rom-coms like Irish Wish, but while she loves the rom and the com, she's also excited to star in the new show. Adapted from Sophie Stava's book of the same name, the series set to be a wild ride of manipulation that'll leave viewers unsure of who to root for.

We love when the protagonist and antagonist aren't clear, so this makes for a mystery we'll end up binge watching. The series currently in development (which means it still needs to be officially greenlit, but so far things are looking promising) — and it marks the first time Lindsay has both led a scripted TV series and not had a love interest (at least, not since The Parent Trap).

Here's everything you need to know about Lindsay Lohan's Count My Lies, which is set to air on Hulu.

Where can I watch Count My Lies? Count My Lies is coming to Hulu. Stay tuned for an official release date.

Who's in the Count My Lies cast? Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair Lindsay Lohan is set to star as Violet Lockhart. And since the show is written by This Is Us' Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, so it's gonna be good. "I love the book," Lindsay Lohan told Chloe Fineman in an Elle cover story. "But when I was reading it, I had to put it down for a day because I was like, 'I’m stressed now.' But I liked that. It’s going to be nice to do something different." "I was talking to the writers and showrunners yesterday and told them, 'I don’t know if you realize, but this is the first time where I don’t have to have a romantic interest, where I don’t have to kiss someone at the end of the movie,'" she continued. "Which is so refreshing—to not have to be that girl for once." Here's the Count My Lies cast so far: Lindsay Lohan as Violet Lockhart

as Violet Lockhart Shailene Woodley as Sloane Caraway

What is Count My Lies about? Amazon As a compulsive liar, Sloane Caraway (Shailene Woodley) thinks little white lies add much-needed excitement to her life. And when she uses lying to her advantage, she ends up as Violet (Lindsay Lohan) and Jay's nanny. The couple are the picture of wealth who seem to have all their ducks in a row. But there's something they're not being honest about and if she's not careful, Sloane may find herself caught in a dangerous web she can't escape from. Because, according to the official synopsis, Sloane's "just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.”

Where is Count My Lies filming? According to Film & Television Industry Alliance, Count My Lies is filming in Los Angeles, California.

Is Count My Lies spicy? It appears that Count My Lies piles on the drama and suspense — not necessarily the spicy. Peanut Blossom Book Club gives the book a 2 out of 5 on the spice scale, saying "intimate acts are briefly described or referenced while the past is being recounted but there are no active scenes beyond some kissing featured on page."

