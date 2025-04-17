Lindsay Lohan Rumored To Star In Hulu’s Chilling New Adaptation 'Count My Lies'

Lindsay Lohan may be gearing up to step into her darkest role yet in Hulu's new adaptationCount My Lies. Adapted from Sophie Stava's book of the same name, it's set to be a wild ride of manipulation that'll leave viewers unsure of who to root for. We love when the protagonist and antagonist aren't clear, so this makes for a mystery we'll end up binge watching.

What is Count My Lies about? Amazon Everyone knows telling lies isn't a bad thing, but Sloane Caraway thinks little ones add much-needed excitement to her life in Count My Lies. It's what lands her in the path of man and his young daughter when she decides to use lying to her advantage. Before long, Sloane's become the little girl's nanny in the Lockhart home. Married couple Jay and Violet are the picture of wealth who seem to have all their ducks lined in a row. But there's something they're not being honest about and if she's not careful, Sloane may find herself caught in a dangerous web she can't escape from.

Who is Lindsay Lohan playing in Count My Lies? According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lindsay Lohan's rumored to step into Violet Lockhart's shoes. Since the premise of the book revolves on lies from most of the adults, we're confident the actress can deliver a credible performance of a manipulative wife.

Has filming started for it? Hulu's Count My Lies is still in the early stages and hasn't began filming yet. But we're hoping more cast information will be shared as things get underway. What we can tell you is the series is the brainchild of This Is Us showrunners Issac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger in collaboration with 20th Television. Plus, Lindsay Lohan will also step in to the executive producer's chair (via The Hollywood Reporter).

