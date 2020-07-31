WHAT TO WEAR<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODYxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMzU2NjgyOX0.bgaUOLmej1C-aRR9WbXVG8gahcaz3L8QvcSrIwSmAD8/image.jpg?width=980" id="33b5a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6f7fe6220cd98be52fee0e4beff265f1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.garnethill.com/asian-wrap-organic-cotton-batwing-kimono-robe/481730?intlShippingCtx=US%7CUSD&locale=en-US&SourceCode=K0W42B1&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=PLA&SourceCode=K0W42B1&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=GH+Network+PLA&utm_content=GH+Network+PLA&gclid=Cj0KCQjw6uT4BRD5ARIsADwJQ18ClN-t0eeDsfpowOZEaxXEzIjXtr2IbKuDHkYKhEovv6C6cU33au8aApQ-EALw_wcB" target="_blank">Garnet Hill Asian Wrap Organic-Cotton Batwing Kimono Robe</a> $99</p><p>Lounging all weekend requires a lounge-friendly robe (who needs to get dressed anymore anyway?). This Kimono wrap in jersey-knit organic green cotton puts the "relax" in relaxed fit.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgwNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MzIxODQzOX0.CGUUo8kRowicDgHwDX08xNvdzvfIT-oU29vsfc5-q9o/image.jpg?width=980" id="63df4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6a4e5074e70bb8117d4f7b7fb78119f8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://paxphilomena.com/products/mykonos-aqua-pajamas?variant=31434596941878&currency=USD&utm_medium=product_sync&utm_source=google&utm_content=sag_organic&utm_campaign=sag_organic&utm_campaign=gs-2020-04-02&utm_source=google&utm_medium=smart_campaign" target="_blank">Pax Philomena Mykonos Aqua Long Sleeve Pajamas</a> $120</p><p>*Pretend* you're in Mykonos with this Mediterranean design in a hand-blocked print. These cotton jams make us dream of sleeping in, someday...</p>
<div class="htl-ad" data-unit="contentbanner" data-sizes="0x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,320x100,300x250|970x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,300x250,728x90" data-prebid="0x0:contentbanner_mobile|970x0:pagebreak_desktop" data-refresh="viewable" data-refresh-secs="30" data-targeting='{"pos":"1"}' ></div>
<div id="teads-ad"></div>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgwNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDk3ODMyOH0.vTfDF9n_AacqvBvnFkTs_xQfsa05CV3uAXTYRE_Giuk/image.jpg?width=980" id="17ebb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="87ff5d7c0a6c20534cde8becb6b5ac9b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://statecashmere.com/collections/women-hoodies/products/copy-of-full-zipper-cashmere-hoodie-1" target="_blank">State Cashmere Full Zipper Hoodie</a> $145</p><p>Upgrade your hoodie for a super-soft cashmere one for cozy mornings and nights in.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODg1Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODYxNDI4M30.OudvDGQPE2qUDNJvjtPbQOD_6QDjRThA9YBCc6XtMqk/image.jpg?width=980" id="06280" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2cc62aa04173904747b4221d10ab3ed1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://greystateapparel.com/products/walter-pant" target="_blank">Grey State Walter Pant</a> $98 </p><p>These soft and comfy lounge pants made in a Oeko-Tex certified cotton (with a smidge of spandex) are our go-to staycation wear.</p>
<div class="htl-ad" data-unit="contentbanner" data-sizes="0x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,320x100,300x250|970x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,300x250,728x90" data-prebid="0x0:contentbanner_mobile|970x0:pagebreak_desktop" data-refresh="viewable" data-refresh-secs="30" data-targeting='{"pos":"2"}' ></div>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjA4MjI4MX0.pRD1WydjAlaU9FB7-rKJRnX-Gqyh2N0O77l2BLuDV7A/image.jpg?width=980" id="98ead" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c7779834bdbf4808eb6e5341d8977b7a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1260092&u=2367960&m=67657&urllink=&afftrack=" target="_blank">Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings</a> $68</p>
<p>This is what we wear when we "go out" these days.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgxMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTU5MTAzN30.VOntC3ilFVqEYRJhJeQrgRYo7Fw2qcehFDJMGwe058U/image.jpg?width=980" id="08fdf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="292aeb29491f13a327cbc2ce7c4e7df6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=RJY4HcGPL0M&mid=43176&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Femu-mayberry-slipper%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D011%26searchparams%3Dq%253Dslippers%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank">EMU Mayberry Slipper</a> $60</p>This cozy slipper made with actual Australian sheepskin is perfect for indoors or out (like grabbing the Sunday paper or mail with <a href="https://www.brit.co/iced-coffee-recipes/" target="_self">coffee</a> in tow).
<div class="htl-ad" data-unit="contentbanner" data-sizes="0x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,320x100,300x250|970x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,300x250,728x90" data-prebid="0x0:contentbanner_mobile|970x0:pagebreak_desktop" data-refresh="viewable" data-refresh-secs="30" data-targeting='{"pos":"3"}' ></div>
MAKE IT A SPA DAY<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgxMS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNTQwODYxOX0.dHxHMFoJCUWeDTp7VulCPxOp51tlZ-Rf13t8wC0wk38/image.png?width=980" id="c5ab2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d6dcf06436076009fb7b5f77a5bf2cde" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.komusodesign.com/products/women-b" target="_blank">Komuso Design The Shift</a> $105</p><p>This meditation necklace helps you breathe better to relieve anxiety, decrease blood pressure and keep you stress-free on your staycation.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjQwNTg5MH0.MBRGXIVisAHXpFkEtJDCY1g_xaBsUZrW5WzLfsMsIUk/image.jpg?width=980" id="ae3ea" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="adc60e646370449d73acca4ab59efb9c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://amzn.to/30CzCBO" target="_blank">Lapcos 24K Gold Hydrogel Foil Face Mask</a> $7 </p><p>Spas are closed indefinitely so it's time to DIY! This one is pure gold, literally, which has shown to calm redness and its Royal Jelly extract (made from honey bee secretion) is high in amino and fatty acids. Moisturize the day away.</p>
<div class="htl-ad" data-unit="contentbanner" data-sizes="0x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,320x100,300x250|970x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,300x250,728x90" data-prebid="0x0:contentbanner_mobile|970x0:pagebreak_desktop" data-refresh="viewable" data-refresh-secs="30" data-targeting='{"pos":"4"}' ></div>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDQzMjI0Mn0.1UXp4aOLZiblXUyUyieSUQ91deri1MWLkpbgtXuzdUI/image.jpg?width=980" id="1770b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e66dae5a316f3e869cf8fc71f3ffbe25" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://amzn.to/3fVTje2" target="_blank">Madeca Derma Revitalizing Serum</a> $40</p><p>Complete your at-home facial with a few drops of this plant-based facial serum. Soak up for a healthy glow - it's great for all skin types!</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODIwNTE2NH0.AVBvUqC02wrqL_wCqrt0JTmXFwy2nZL7kaKbqethq-s/image.jpg?width=980" id="e2a26" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3ef883bd7656838958548822f3758f25" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=RJY4HcGPL0M&mid=43176&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fhimalayan-salt-massage-ball%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D000%26searchparams%3Dq%253Dmassage%26type%3DREGULAR%26size%3DONE%2520SIZE%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank">Himalayan Salt Massage Ball</a> $8</p><p>Who misses massages? Now you don't have to with this Himalayan salt stone. Warm it up in the microwave or cool it down in the freezer, depending on your mood! Add a drop of essential oil to really enjoy the spa-like experience. </p>
<div class="htl-ad" data-unit="contentbanner" data-sizes="0x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,320x100,300x250|970x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,300x250,728x90" data-prebid="0x0:contentbanner_mobile|970x0:pagebreak_desktop" data-refresh="viewable" data-refresh-secs="30" data-targeting='{"pos":"5"}' ></div>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgyMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzY3MzkwN30.xa4HXrWzblam5_Vs1NbW5ynoOTQqVwEs4gvaXvtJuBE/image.jpg?width=980" id="db6c1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c438f27665b2a6abebc49beae0c1f16a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.verishop.com/product/p4478672306199?variant_id=31617440120855" target="_blank">Palette by Pak The Original High Fiver</a> $39</p><p>Planning a staycation not far from home? Bring your favorite toiletries in this refillable 5-pack made from recycled plastic and sustainable packaging</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MzQ3NDE0MH0.-lM7hK_YgnK5e2syiM4CxV1QX1QbgLFaAnDdD9srHLQ/image.jpg?width=980" id="35032" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="322368086e305303814e8ef96aecad42" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://amzn.to/2OPlEqD" target="_blank">ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser</a> $26</p><p>Aromatherapy is key for chilling. This device features multiple mist-diffusing modes and a safety switch so it doesn't overheat in case it runs out of water. </p>
<div class="htl-ad" data-unit="contentbanner" data-sizes="0x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,320x100,300x250|970x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,300x250,728x90" data-prebid="0x0:contentbanner_mobile|970x0:pagebreak_desktop" data-refresh="viewable" data-refresh-secs="30" data-targeting='{"pos":"6"}' ></div>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgyMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzQzMDgyOH0.E0rrjctzbsUXhfVH2_vcjXmwNZKX2KktFJarpcNCqPg/image.jpg?width=980" id="db612" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="63471bd814b0dc7e27ae4559adb6825c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.smokonow.com/collections/smoko-only/products/sloth-eye-mask" target="_blank">Smoko Sloan Sloth Eye Mask</a> $8</p><p>Go ahead get all sloth-y on your staycation.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgyMy9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDE5OTczOH0.oA2DEwH7jI599G9G85m1yZ1JsKISS-Hv8bzO-gSj1t0/image.png?width=980" id="b053d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e5dc9e1127de710262669367142c7435" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.dermstore.com/product_Calm+Bath+Salts_69220.htm?gclid=Cj0KCQjw6uT4BRD5ARIsADwJQ19DCTGflmLdt2VGGa7hG-MW9jnMDKwomi7mlQmdNo2ceg7ZZNsK2MoaAmAzEALw_wcB&utm_source=Shopping-Google&utm_campaign=9588290594&utm_medium=CPC&utm_content=102666428047&utm_term=aud-556065009008%3Apla-898877773599&scid=scplp69220&sc_intid=69220" target="_blank">Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts</a> $18</p>
<p>A staycation would not be a staycation without the requisite long, warm bath. Soak in salts to calm your body and mind.</p>
<div class="htl-ad" data-unit="contentbanner" data-sizes="0x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,320x100,300x250|970x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,300x250,728x90" data-prebid="0x0:contentbanner_mobile|970x0:pagebreak_desktop" data-refresh="viewable" data-refresh-secs="30" data-targeting='{"pos":"7"}' ></div>
ENJOY THE COMFORTS OF HOME<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgyNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMTEyODczOX0.5m_dAX2CajMMWjzd6ndJJx3oM73Nn2epbFUiENpx4us/image.jpg?width=980" id="108e2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="db89660f0038ad3161f584e33d52b235" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://amzn.to/3hp8NaI" target="_blank">Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker</a> $70 and up</p><p>Make your own ice cream in 20 minutes or less - now there's really no reason to leave your place.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgyNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTc4OTAxMX0.G6MVf7Gc6XL4A8cHU_bpeSVoV5Zlu7RfN9PsqDDzfsU/image.jpg?width=980" id="ce1d7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="56ad7fd9fc9c3db74ec903b22d5b4ee0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.potterybarn.com/products/happy-hour-pitcher-clear/?catalogId=84&sku=4410933&cm_ven=PLA&cm_cat=Google&cm_pla=Kitchen%20%26%20Dining%20%3E%20Drink%20Dispensers%20%26%20Pitchers&cm_ite=4410933&gclid=Cj0KCQjw6uT4BRD5ARIsADwJQ1_mXiqro_lCvWF5FWaWl8cbr2bHhYzT-LU_hYr6LqP1bX-eTNs3Ti4aAqgUEALw_wcB" target="_blank">Pottery Barn Happy Hour Pitcher</a> $30</p>Mix some <a href="https://www.brit.co/low-calorie-cocktails/" target="_self">cocktails</a> with this shatter-resistant (A.K.A outdoor-friendly) and dishwasher-friendly pitcher.
<div class="htl-ad" data-unit="contentbanner" data-sizes="0x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,320x100,300x250|970x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,300x250,728x90" data-prebid="0x0:contentbanner_mobile|970x0:pagebreak_desktop" data-refresh="viewable" data-refresh-secs="30" data-targeting='{"pos":"8"}' ></div>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTQwNTEzM30.-BGQD9POSUSbbWDX55FeGIoe6VvkZKU9hgPbtJWj-So/image.jpg?width=980" id="74ce4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e397c01372b356db36c567286b8fdd75" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=RJY4HcGPL0M&mid=43176&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Frachel-szo-for-deny-peace-hands-beach-towel%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D066%26searchparams%3Dq%253Dbeach%252520towel%26type%3DREGULAR%26size%3DONE%2520SIZE%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank">Rachel Szo For Deny Peace Hands Beach Towel</a> $49</p>
<p>Relax anywhere from the backyard to the beach with this large towel designed with artist Rachel Szo's cool Peace Hands print. A portion of proceeds go toward supporting art communities around the world. </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDcyNTE1NH0.sHi1qOaKlnesetEPeNXw4NftxHW0Ev-bWpvE-khbMHQ/image.jpg?width=980" id="3bdc1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c40f625985e9ced00b1ed03f666cc685" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://amzn.to/30EgOSC" target="_blank">Picnic Time Promenade Picnic Basket</a> $47</p>
<p>Picnic in style with a couple of plates, wine glasses, forks, knives, and spoons in a fresh new tote.</p>
<div class="htl-ad" data-unit="contentbanner" data-sizes="0x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,320x100,300x250|970x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,300x250,728x90" data-prebid="0x0:contentbanner_mobile|970x0:pagebreak_desktop" data-refresh="viewable" data-refresh-secs="30" data-targeting='{"pos":"9"}' ></div>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgzMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjY4Mzg2NX0.ZONd234sDf7JWZgo9nVgGKwi_BnEn6chDf_yVo1IK_o/image.jpg?width=980" id="43e97" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="239416e1df3a303710362638eb688f46" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=RJY4HcGPL0M&mid=43176&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fmagda-rainbow-hammock%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D040%26searchparams%3Dq%253Dhammock%26type%3DREGULAR%26size%3DONE%2520SIZE%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank">Magda Rainbow Hammock</a> $149</p>
<p>This colorful hammock works indoors or out for the ultimate nap or beachy read. </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwODgzMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNjM4NDU4Mn0.xvCnOD1i0P4sbzi7aMsnqla3MygLXxwlxwz1Xo-o200/image.jpg?width=980" id="e85e0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="507c0934e9efd9dd1a289760682169db" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://amzn.to/2BpBqoZ" target="_blank">Homech Inflatable Swimming Pool</a> $110</p><p>No pool? No problem! Order up one of these inflatable pools to fit two adults and up to four kiddos, or just yourself for a relaxing outdoor soak. </p><p>How are you staycationing these days? Share with us <a href="https://www.instagram.com/britandco/" target="_blank">@BritandCo</a>!</p><p><em>Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.</em></p>
<div class="htl-ad" data-unit="contentbanner" data-sizes="0x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,320x100,300x250|970x0:1x1,1x2,4x4,300x250,728x90" data-prebid="0x0:contentbanner_mobile|970x0:pagebreak_desktop" data-refresh="viewable" data-refresh-secs="30" data-targeting='{"pos":"10"}' ></div>