Prime Video’s ‘Cruel Intentions’ Remake Will Be Your Fall TV Obsession
The only thing better than spending two hours with your favorite fictional characters? Spending 7 hours with them! Cruel Intentions (you know, the 1999 classic starring Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Selma Blair) is turning 25 this year, and Prime Video is releasing a brand new TV show inspired by the movie. And the series has a fresh twist that will keep even the most dedicated Cruel Intentions fan on their toes. Here's everything you need to know about the show!
Where can I watch Cruel Intentions TV show?
Cruel Intentions Release Date
All eight episodes of Cruel Intentions drop on Prime Video November 21, 2024. That means you can watch them all in one sitting (and then watch them again...and again) or you can spread them out over Thanksgiving week. Is there anything better than watching a new TV show with a cranberry cocktail? I think not.
Did they remake Cruel Intentions?
Jasper Savage/Prime Video
Cruel Intentions Plot
Yes, the Cruel Intentions TV show is a remake of the 1999 movie! This new adaptation takes place at a prestigious college in Washington, D.C. Step-siblings Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont are determined to stay on top of the food chain — especially after a dangerous frat hazing threatens to eliminate the school's Greek Life. The best way to keep the sororities and fraternities on campus? Seduce the most unexpected sorority sister: Vice President's daughter Annie Grover.
Who's in Cruel Intentions?
Jasper Savage/Prime Video
Cruel Intentions Cast
Prime Video's new Cruel Intentions is full of standout actors, and I can't wait to see their moment in the spotlight! The cast includes Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Merteuil, Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont, Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover, Sara Silva as Cece Carroway, John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell, Khobe Clarke as Scott Russell, Sean Patrick Thomas as Professor Hank Chadwick, and Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth.
The original Cruel Intentions movie stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. While there's no word on whether any of the OG cast will return, I'd love nothing more than to see Reese make a cameo! Selma told Variety on October 24 that even though she hadn't been asked to join the series, she'd love to make an appearance. "Maybe there will be a cameo or something," she says. "I’m excited to see it.”
