OMG, Cynthia Erivo Just Spilled On "Spicy" 'Wicked: Part Two'

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande immediately went viral (and got awards season buzz) for their performances in Wicked. Both women are so engaging, full of life, and magnetic in the movie, which sees their characters in a rivals-turned-BFF's plotline at Shiz University. But as we move into Wicked: Part Two (titled Wicked: For Good), and their characters become established in Oz, Cynthia teases we'll see more "spice" than before.

'Wicked: For Good' has a "little bit of spice."

At the 2025 SAG Awards on February 23, Cynthia Erivo spilled on what fans can expect from Wicked: Part Two, which is scheduled to premiere November 21, 2025.

"I think you can expect a little bit of spice in the second part because they've grown up a little bit," she tells People. "They're not in school anymore; they've stepped into their careers and stepped into their choices and we'll see a little bit of spice, I think. For sure. It's necessary." Okay, that totally makes me think of "As Long As You're Mine." It gives me butterflies every time I hear the original Broadway version, and I can't wait to hear Cynthia and Jonathan Bailey sing the movie version.

And this isn't the first time one of our leads has spoken on the new movie! On February 9, Ariana Grande told the Santa Barbara International Festival the Wicked sequel will be "very special" and "very emotional." (Get ready for another press tour full of tears!) "So if movie one is about choices, movie two is about consequences."

"I think the second movie really embodies unconditional love and forgiveness and friendship," she says. "And you'll have to wait and see, but it is quite different."