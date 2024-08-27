Demi Lovato And Selena Gomez Used To Be BFFs — What Happened?
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
From their Barney & Friends days to 2024, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have had one of the most realistic friendships in Hollywood. Having practically grown up together, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have had the spotlight on them since they were young. They've both experienced ups and downs throughout their careers, but their timeline isn't one to write off. But sadly, this duo's bond didn't last as long as we hoped it would.
So what happened between these two? Take a walk down memory lane with us as we remember what they used to share!
Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's Friendship Timeline
Mark Davis/Getty Images
2002 — Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez Appear on Barney & Friends
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
2008 — Demi And Selena Start Filming YouTube Videos Together
Their friendship continued to blossom and it only took a few years for them to start appearing in YouTube videos together. It's surprising, but Demi Lovato still has their first vlog on her channel! Their voices were filled with pure happiness as they introduced themselves and shared that they were "best friends."
In a Q&A video, they dived into their friendship even more by answering fans questions about what made them so close. Selena bore her soul when she said, "I think really what makes her a true friend for me is just that she's honest with me, and she's always there for me..."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2009: Demi and Selena Star In Their First Film Together
In 2009, Demi and Selena starred in Princess Protection Program on Disney. Demi played the role of Rosalinda, a princess who had to blend into regular society, while Selena immersed herself into Carter's character. It was a cute movie that seemed to capture the best aspects of their growing acting chops and friendship.
When People interviewed the stars, they talked about how you'd rarely see one without the other. "We enjoy doing everything together. But our favorite is to just chill at each other’s houses," Selena said.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
2010-2011 — Demi Receives Selena's Support After Seeking Treatment
In 2010, it was revealed Demi Lovato checked herself into a "treatment center" for issues she was facing while on tour with the Jonas brothers (via TMZ). Her rep said, "Demi has decided to take personal responsibility for her actions and seek help. She is doing just that."
Demi Lovato eventually opened up about what happened in an interview, and she admitted Selena was in her corner as she recovered. "She called me crying when I was in there and was just so worried."
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
2013: They Support Each Other's Music
A couple of years later, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez publicly supported each other's new singles. When Selena released "Come & Get It," Demi tweeted how "obsessed" she was with the song. And when Demi's song "Heart Attack" started making waves, Selena shared a smiley face above a screenshot of it on X.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
2014-2015 — Demi and Selena Take A Friendship Break
The exact details about why their friendship started to sour aren't known, but Demi told Andy Cohen the two weren't close anymore. "I think it's just one of those things where people change and people grow apart."
However, their rift was seemingly short-lived because Selena tweeted how happy she was about each Demi being "born." She also told ET, "I love her. She's like family at this point," in reference to Demi.
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
2018-2020: Demi Goes On An Unfollowing Spree And Gets Candid About Friendship With Selena
Still, this didn't seem to completely smooth things over with their close bond. When Demi relapsed in 2018 and went on an unfollowing spree once in rehab, fans couldn't find Selena in her 'following' list (via ET). It wasn't meant to be personal, but a rep was honest about the journey Demi was embarking on.
"She realizes there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group."
Even though Selena did support Demi's performance during the the 2020 Grammy Awards (via Popsugar), Demi made it clear they were no longer friends.
"When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her...I will always have love for her," she told Harper's Bazaar.
We're sad this friendship has run its course, but it looks like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are still close!
Follow us on Facebook for more celebrity relationship news!
Header image via Jason Merritt/Getty Images
- Demi Lovato Tweeted Love for Selena Gomez’s New Song by Invoking Their Barney Days ›
- Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Reunited at the InStyle Awards and Fans Are So Happy ›
- Demi Lovato’s New Song, “Sorry Not Sorry,” Comes Out at Midnight ›
- Selena Gomez Fans Don’t Know What to Think of Her Latest Social Media Move ›
- 18 Celebrities Who Struggle With Their Mental Health ›
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.