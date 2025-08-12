Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Selena Gomez Just Made The Most Unexpected Comment About Demi Lovato

demi lovato and selena gomez friendship
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jasmine Williams
By Jasmine WilliamsAug 12, 2025
From their Barney & Friends days to 2025, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have had one of the most realistic friendships in Hollywood. Having practically grown up together, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have had the spotlight on them since they were young. They've both experienced ups and downs throughout their careers, but their timeline isn't one to write off. And after rumors the two fell out, Selena just name dropped Demi in the most unexpected way.

Take a walk down memory lane with us as we remember the best moments from Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato's friendship!

Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato's friendship timeline

selena gomez at a rare beauty event

JC Olivera/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

2025: Selena Gomez Praises Her Disney Channel Costars

In an August interview with Pass That Puss' Jake Shane, Selena Gomez got honest about how she feels about seeing her past costars shine.

"From the Jonas Brothers to Miley [Cyrus] and Demi [Lovato]," she says, "it's good to see them all do their thing."

Well fans didn't miss the way Selena emphasized Demi's name with such love. And considering rumors have been swirling that these two had a falling out, it caught a lot of people by surprise.

"THE WAY SHE SAID DEMI????? rip me," one TikTok user said, while another added, "I need a Sel & Demi reunion like asap." I agree!

demi lovato

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

2018-2020: Demi Goes On An Unfollowing Spree And Gets Candid About Friendship With Selena

When Demi relapsed in 2018 and went on an unfollowing spree once in rehab, fans couldn't find Selena in her 'following' list (via ET). It wasn't meant to be personal, but a rep was honest about the journey Demi was embarking on.

"She realizes there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group."

Even though Selena did support Demi's performance during the the 2020 Grammy Awards (via Popsugar), Demi made it clear they were no longer friends.

"When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her...I will always have love for her," she told Harper's Bazaar.

demi lovato

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

2014-2015 — Demi and Selena Take A Friendship Break

The exact details about why their friendship started to sour aren't known, but Demi told Andy Cohen the two weren't close anymore. "I think it's just one of those things where people change and people grow apart."

However, their rift was seemingly short-lived because Selena tweeted how happy she was about each Demi being "born." She also told ET, "I love her. She's like family at this point," in reference to Demi.

selena gomez

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

2013: They Support Each Other's Music

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez publicly supported each other's new singles. When Selena released "Come & Get It," Demi tweeted how "obsessed" she was with the song. And when Demi's song "Heart Attack" started making waves, Selena shared a smiley face above a screenshot of it on X.

demi lovato and selena gomez

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

2010-2011 — Demi Receives Selena's Support After Seeking Treatment

In 2010, it was revealed Demi Lovato checked herself into a "treatment center" for issues she was facing while on tour with the Jonas brothers (via TMZ). Her rep said, "Demi has decided to take personal responsibility for her actions and seek help. She is doing just that."

Demi Lovato eventually opened up about what happened in an interview, and she admitted Selena was in her corner as she recovered. "She called me crying when I was in there and was just so worried."

demi lovato and selena gomez

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2009: Demi and Selena Star In Their First Film Together

In 2009, Demi and Selena starred in Princess Protection Program on Disney. Demi played the role of Rosalinda, a princess who had to blend into regular society, while Selena immersed herself into Carter's character. It was a cute movie that seemed to capture the best aspects of their growing acting chops and friendship.

When People interviewed the stars, they talked about how you'd rarely see one without the other. "We enjoy doing everything together. But our favorite is to just chill at each other’s houses," Selena said.

selena gomez

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

2008 — Demi And Selena Start Filming YouTube Videos Together

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez's friendship continued to blossom and it only took a few years for them to start appearing in YouTube videos together after starring in Barney (but more on that later). It's surprising, but Demi Lovato still has their first vlog on her channel! Their voices were filled with pure happiness as they introduced themselves and shared that they were "best friends."

In a Q&A video, they dived into their friendship even more by answering fans questions about what made them so close. Selena bore her soul when she said, "I think really what makes her a true friend for me is just that she's honest with me, and she's always there for me..."

demi lovato and selena gomez friendship

Mark Davis/Getty Images

2002 — Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez Appear on Barney & Friends

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez met while filming Barney & Friends in 2002, and it's something the show's former director — Fred Holmes — could tell was special. "Certain kids got along with other kids and they were just two of those that really clicked. They were pretty inseparable and ate lunch together and all those types of things," he said (via International Business Times).

This post has been updated.

