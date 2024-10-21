Meghann Fahy & Brandon Sklenar Thriller 'Drop' Proves Nothing's More Horrifying Than A First Date
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
What is the movie Drop about?
HBO
Drop Plot
In Drop, widowed mother Violet (Meghann Fahy) is literally so relieved when her date with Henry goes well. He's handsome and charismatic, and she's enjoying their time together — until an unknown number starts dropping anonymous instructions to her phone. Now, Violet has to play it cool while following her new contact's instructions or her kids will pay the price. There's just one problem: the final instruction is to kill Henry.
When is Drop coming out?
Drop Release Date
Drop hits theaters April 11, 2025. The Blumhouse film is from Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky), is written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, and is produced by Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Cameron Fuller. The movie's also executive produced by Sam Lerner.
Who's in the Drop cast?
HBO
Drop Cast
The cast of Drop includes Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Reed Diamond, Gabrielle Ryan, Jeffery Self, Ed Weeks, and Travis Nelson.
See The New Drop Poster!
Blumhouse/Universal Pictures
The poster for Drop definitely gets my adrenaline pumping — and I love Meghann Fahy's glam eyeshadow & manicure paired with the terror in her eyes. Because, duh, of course this Emmy-nominted actress can act with her eyes like nobody's business. And the bold red of the graphic design? Chef's kiss.
