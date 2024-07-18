'Dune: Prophecy' Features A Beloved 'Bridgerton' Cast Member
What will Dune: Prophecy be about?
The prequel series opens 10,000 years before the first Dune movie introduces us to Timothee Chalemet’s Paul Atreides. Two Harkonnen sisters fight to save the future of the human race as war and political discord builds around them — and create the famed Bene Gesserit in the process.
Where can I watch Dune: prophecy?
Dune: Prophecy is coming to HBO and Max November 2024. You can watch Dune and Dune: Part 2 on Max now!
Who’s in the Dune: Prophecy cast?
Dune: Prophecy stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.
Is Dune: Prophecy a mini series?
Yes, the Dune TV show is a limited series. That means we’ll get the whole story in one 6-episode season.
Lead image via HBO/Max
