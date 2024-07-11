8 Airport Essentials You Should Pack To Survive Long Travel Days
Call me crazy, but I love the airport. There’s something so satisfying about shuffling through the security line knowing I’ll be immersed in a completely different destination in just a matter of hours. That's not to say that airline travel doesn’t have its pitfalls every once in a while (I am certainly no stranger to delayed – or even canceled – flights), but I think it’s truly an experience of its own.
Of course, there’s a lot of work to be done before you even step foot in the airport. Securing fairly-priced plane tickets, ergonomically packingyour carry-on, and meticulously planning your cutestvacation outfits are the real chores. These 8 Amazon airport necessities (all on early Prime Day deal) do most of the heavy-lifting for you, making long travel days so much easier, and letting you travel in style. I simply cannot hop on a plane without them.
Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell Expandable Spinner Carry-On
$87, was $111
Your luggage is where it all begins, so opting for a durable suitcase like this one is gonna take you far. I'm talking trips on trips on trips, baby! Not only is this cute purple carry-on from Traveler's Choice resistant to scratches, tears, and water, it's super easy to navigate, thanks to the 360° spinning wheels (two-wheel suitcases are so a thing of the past). It's even fitted with an interior power bank and a built-in USB port in case your phone needs a last-minute charge.
Veken 8-Piece Packing Cubes Set
$20, was $26
I simply can't take a trip without using my packing cubes. They allow me to maximize the space in my carry-on or checked suitcase, so I can take tons of cute outfit options with me. This 8-piece set can carry more than just clothes, though. It comes with pouches perfectly set-out for toiletries, accessories, undergarments, and practically whatever else you want to bring! The mesh paneling makes it easy to see exactly what you brought with you, too.
Linyune Upgrade MagSafe Wallet Stand
$5, was $10
I cannot stress how helpful this phone wallet is, especially when you're moving through security. Instead of wrangling with a bulky wallet to fetch your ID, this MagSafe insert keeps your cards (up to 5) conveniently close. The buttoned clasp adds an extra layer of security, which I am extremely conscious about in the airport. I love that this pick in particular has a metal ring for holding it close.
Coofay Laptop Travel Daypack
$27, was $38
The spacious interior on this travel-friendly backpack is such a life-saver. It allows space for multiple garments and even a single pair of shoes, if you need to do a quick swap during your travels. Additionally, it boasts a laptop sleeve, a USB charging port, cozy padded straps, and anti-theft buckles along the sides to keep your goods safe and sound. This sleek bag meets airline bag size requirements with ease, so you can slide it under your seat without any trouble.
Purell Advanced Lavender Hand Sanitizer Gel
$12, was $13
The amount of times I've caught a nasty bug from simply existing in an airport is criminal, which is why I always have to have hand sanitizer on deck. This formula from Purell is my absolute go-to – mostly because it smells like lavender – but also because it knocks out 99.99% of the most common illness-causing germs. Buying a multipack of travel-size bottles like this is a very smart idea especially if you're traveling with the family or a group of friends. Keep 'em healthy!
Bronax Pillow Slippers
$24, was $36
Some may say wearing open-toed shoes to the airport is a little distasteful, but if your itinerary is packed with multiple flights and layovers, you'll be glad to have the additional breathability and comfort from them. Anyone who's been on a long flight knows that the limited blood flow is so real once you're up in the air. I prefer to wear loose-fitting, cushy slides like these so I can travel without restriction! These slip-ons have a super thick and plush EVA sole as well as a wide strap that comfortably holds your feet in place. Plus, they allow for easy on and off if your feet just need a quick breather.
Yuroochii Divided Serving Tray
$17, was $22
Snackle box supremacy! This 8-compartment serving tray is your one-way ticket to elegant airborne snacking. Plus, you can save some serious money by bringing your own food on your travels. The best part about a snackle box like this is having the chance to pack it full of several different treats, from sweets to more savory options. It stands up to any sort of situation perfectly, since it seals tight with the help of 4 strong clips along the sides.
Marée 24K Gold Under Eye Gels
$16, was $25, with option to use 30% off coupon
Traveling truly wears me out, and I know I'm not alone in that. Since I'm all for moments of self-care, these individually-packaged under eye gel patches are so handy while in-transit. They target dark circles and puffiness, which typically creep up on me during long flights and dreaded layovers. Their small size makes it easy to toss a few pairs into your carry-on for convenient use, wherever you are.
