Elle Fanning Is The Latest "On Point" 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Cast Rumor

The Sunrise on the Reaping cast might be the best movie cast of 2026 — and it definitely proves that the Hunger Games team knows exactly what to look for when casting a role. Charlie Plummer as Haymitch? Jesse Plemons as Plutarch? Ralph Fiennes as President Snow? I didn't think it could get much better than that...and then it was announced that Elle Fanning and Emma Thompson could join Sunrise on the Reaping too. I literally just tweeted the other day about Elle joining the movie so it looks like we're all on the same page. Thank you Lionsgate!

Here's everything we know about those Elle Fanning & Emma Thompson Sunrise on the Reaping cast rumors.

Who's playing Effie Trinket in Sunrise on the Reaping? Elle Fanning has reportedly been offered the role of a young Effie Trinket (played by Elizabeth Banks in the original Hunger Games series), who serves as the District 12 stylist in the 50th Hunger Games. And the internet has gone crazy. "The most locked in casting director of recent memory," one X user tweeted, while another said, "she's so perfect for the role." "if this is true then their casting is on point!" a third person adds. Elle's not the only casting rumor we've heard in the last 48 hours! Emma Thompson is also rumored to be joining the cast as Drusilla Sickle, the District 12 escort (a position Effie holds in the 74th Hunger Games). I quite literally can't think of anyone else more perfect than these two. As far as fancasts go, Ellen Pompeo is a popular choice for Mags and Maya Hawke is fans' pick for Wiress. Stay tuned for the official Sunrise on the Reaping cast list!

Who else is in the Sunrise on the Reaping cast? While we haven't heard any rumors about Maysilee Donner, Wyatt Callow, Louella McCoy and Lou Lou, Lenore Dove, Wiress, Mags, Beetee, and Ampert. The other rumored cast members include: Charlie Plummer as Haymitch Abernathy: a 16-year-old tribute from District 12 competing in the 50th Hunger Games.

as Haymitch Abernathy: a 16-year-old tribute from District 12 competing in the 50th Hunger Games. Ralph Fiennes as President Snow: Panem's President after serving as District 12's mentor in the 10th Hunger Games.

as President Snow: Panem's President after serving as District 12's mentor in the 10th Hunger Games. Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee: District 12's cameraman.

as Plutarch Heavensbee: District 12's cameraman. Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman: the tribute interview host. Francis Lawrence will direct Sunrise on the Reaping, while Billy Ray writes the script and Brad Simpson & Nina Jacobson serve as producers.

When can I watch Sunrise on the Reaping? Sunrise on the Reaping is coming to theaters November 20, 2026.

Who do you want to see in the Sunrise on the Reaping cast? Check out our Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes interview with Hunger Games producer Nina Jacobson!

Nexus Point News was the first to report Elle's potential casting.