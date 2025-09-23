Oui oui! Emily in Paris is finally coming back for a fifth season, and I am counting down the days until I'm able to feast on my favorite brain candy again. This Netflix series is such a perfect blend of silly, fashionable, and melodramatic that it's the perfect escape from dreary winter days. Keep scrolling to see when you can watch Emily in Paris season 5, and to see the first official look at Lily Collins in the new episodes — and in Venice!

Here's everything you need to know about Emily in Paris season 5, coming to Netflix in December 2025.

Are we getting a season 5 of Emily in Paris? Netflix Yes, Emily in Paris season 5 is coming to Netflix on December 18, 2025.

What is Emily in Paris season 5 about? Netflix Emily has moved from Paris to Italy to lead Agence Grateau Rome. She's at the top of her game, but when career consequences destabilize her life, Emily decides to approach her problems like a true Parisian. And if that wasn't complicated enough, she learns a big secret that could ruin one of her closest relationships. "All I'm gonna say is strap in," Lucien Laviscount (who plays Alfie on the show) told People. "Because it goes left, so far left, and a little bit right this season. I didn’t know what to expect — none of us do before we get the scripts — and we got the scripts for this season and it’s … Yeah, I don’t think anyone could have foreseen that coming.” Oo, it sounds like we're in for a shocking new season. But if that makes you nervous, don't be! Lucien adds that filming the new installment was “amazing,” and that, “It’s good to be back — to be back in Paris. We shot quite a little bit in Rome as well.”

Is Gabriel going to be in season 5 of Emily in Paris? Netflix Yes, Gabriel is returning for season 5! After actor Lucas Bravo expressed he wasn't sure where Gabriel's story was going, fans worried he wouldn't appear in future episodes. “The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take,” Lucas Bravo said. “As they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimizing and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much.” But don't worry — Gabriel will return, and Emily's love life will continue to be complicated.

Who's in the Emily in Paris season 5 cast? The full Emily in Paris season 5 cast includes: Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

as Emily Cooper Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

as Mindy Chen Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

as Gabriel Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

as Alfie Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

as Marcello Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

as Sylvie Grateau William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

as Antoine Lambert Samuel Arnold as Julien

as Julien Bruno Gouery as Luc

as Luc Thalia Besson as Genevieve

as Genevieve Bryan Greenberg as Jake

as Jake Paul Forman as Nico

as Nico Arnaud Binard as Laurent G

as Laurent G Minnie Driver as Princess Jane

as Princess Jane Michèle Laroque as Yvette

Why is Emily in Paris only 5 episodes? Netflix Emily in Paris season 4 dropped in two parts, so only 5 episodes were available to watch for a time. But the good news is, all the season 5 episodes are dropping on the 18 instead of splitting into two parts, so you'll be able to binge it in a day, if that's your thing ;).

How many episodes are in Emily in Paris season 5? Netflix Emily in Paris season 5 will have 10 episodes total.

Where did Emily in Paris season 4 film? Netflix Emily in Paris season 5 was filmed in Rome and Venice, and production started in May 2025.

Is season 4 of Emily in Paris out? Netflix Yes, you can watch all of Emily in Paris season 4 (and seasons 1-3) on Netflix now.

Need a refresher? Read up on The Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 Ending, Explained.

This post has been updated.