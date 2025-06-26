Here's Your First Look At The Movie Emma Stone Shaved Her Head For

As an Emma Stone superfan, I'm always waiting to see what the actress and producer does next. After all, she has the power to create viral moments, she's endlessly relatable, and she's starred in a movie scene that broke my heart so deeply I'll never forget it. (The end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, in case you're wondering). Oh, she's also been described by Andrew Garfield as "a shot of espresso" and like being "bathed in the sunlight" so there's that.

On September 5, 2024, at the New York Film Festival premiere of A Real Pain (backed by Emma & her husband Dave McCary's production company Fruit Tree), the Easy A actress showed up in an asymmetrical striped Louis Vuitton dress...and a wig. But it wasn't just a style choice because the actress reportedly shaved her head for another upcoming collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos, who worked with Emma Stone on Poor Things and this summer's Kinds of Kindness. And considering I've been told we look like sisters, she's got me wondering if I could pull off a shaved head too.

Here's everything we know about Emma Stone's Bugonia, coming to theaters fall 2025.

When is Bugonia coming out? Bugonia will start a limited engagement on October 24, 2025 before expanding nationwide October 31.

What is Bugonia about? Focus Features Bugonia is adapted from Save the Green Planet!, a 2003 South Korean sci-fi epic. Elite Daily reports that Emma's character will be a gender-flipped version of Save the Green Planet!'s main character, who's both a "powerful pharmaceutical executive" and, you guessed it, (eventually) bald. According to Variety, the film will follow "two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth." Casual. “We started out with the belief that the film’s concept was ahead of its time and that [maybe we] could make an indie movie, but as we traveled around Hollywood, we realized that there were many hidden fans of the original film. I happened to be in L.A. and saw Ari Aster moderating a screening of Save the Green Planet at a theater, so I reached out to him and asked him to be a part of the production. So he came on board as a producer,” Jerry Jerry Ko, head of CJ ENM’s film division, told The Hollywood Reporter. “Then Will Tracy, a screenwriter of Succession, came on board and wrote the story. The buzz started to build from then on. Later Yorgos Lanthimos and some great actors came on board.”

Where is Bugonia being filmed? Focus Features Bugonia filmed in High Wycombe, England through the summer and early fall of 2024.

Who's in the Bugonia cast? Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The cast of Bugonia includes some of our favorite names! Here's who's joined the film so far: Emma Stone

Jesse Plemons

Alicia Silverstone

Aidan Delbis

Stavros Halkias

Why did Emma Stone shave her head? I’m so intrigued by why Emma Stone is wearing a wig at NYFF. pic.twitter.com/hi7SrljDJk — Jillian🫧 (@JillianChili) October 6, 2024 Emma Stone reportedly shaved her head for her upcoming movie with Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia. We don't have many details on the film quite yet, but if Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness were any indication, it's clear that we'll once again see Emma totally transform for the film. After hugging Jazz Charton (the wife of A Real Pain star, and Emma Stone's ex, Kieran Culkin), you can see Emma Stone point out the edge of the wig. TBH, it's so close to her regular hair, I couldn't even tell!

Emma Stone, the chameleon of Hollywood, recen… pic.twitter.com/cK5QuAMp7o — netiblogpro.com (@netiblogpro) August 12, 2024 Emma Stone was seen walking around London in August wearing a teeny tiny beanie and striped sweater, and not only is this the ultimate fall outfit inspo, but it was hinting at her shaved head all along! After all, there's no way she could shove all her hair up there. Now I'm wondering if there's going to be an additional surprise. Did she dye her buzzed hair a crazy color? Is she filming with temporary tattoos on her head? Does she just have a really cold scalp? We'll have to wait until the first look at Bugonia to find out.

What is the bugonia theory? The bugonia theory was an ancient belief that bees were spontaneously generated from a cow carcass. The word literally means "ox birth." So based on this theory, it seems like the movie will definitely provide some commentary on misunderstanding what's in front of you, or creating a reality that doesn't exist. Yorgos loves a message!

