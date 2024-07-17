The Most Surprising Emmy Nominations Of 2024 — And Where To Stream Each TV Show
TV fans rejoice! Your favorite series, and stars, are about to get the recognition they deserve because the 2024 Emmys are coming up fast. The program will air on ABC September 15, 2024 at 8PM EST/5PM PST (and you can stream it in the next day on Hulu). While it's no surprise series like Shōgun and The Bear swept categories (with 25 and 23 nominations, respectively), it IS a shock that this is the first time Selena Gomez and Dakota Fanning have been nominated for acting — and that Emma Stone WASN'T nominated for The Curse. Keep reading for all the Emmy nominations below, and where to stream all the TV shows nominated for Outstanding Series.
Emmy Nominations 2024
FX/Hulu
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown, stream on Netflix
- Fallout, stream on Prime Video
- The Gilded Age, stream on Max
- The Morning Show, stream on Apple TV+
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith, stream on Prime Video
- Shōgun, FX (stream on Hulu)
- Slow Horses, stream on Apple TV+
- 3 Body Problem, stream on Netflix
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary, ABC (stream on Hulu)
- The Bear, FX (stream on Hulu)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm, stream on Max
- Hacks, stream on Max
- Only Murders in the Building, stream on Hulu
- Palm Royale, stream on Apple TV+
- Reservation Dogs, FX (stream on Hulu)
- What We Do in the Shadows, FX (stream on Hulu)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer, stream on Netflix
- Fargo, FX (stream on Hulu)
- Lessons in Chemistry, stream on Apple TV+
- Ripley, stream on Netflix
- True Detective: Night Country, stream on Max
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Dominic West, The Crown
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander,Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Apple TV+
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Talk Show Series
- The Daily Show, stream on Paramount+
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!, stream on Hulu
- Late Night With Seth Meyers, stream on Peacock
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, stream on Paramount+
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race, stream on Hulu
- RuPaul’s Drag Race, stream on Hulu/Paramount+
- Top Chef, stream on Netflix
- The Traitors, stream on Peacock
- The Voice, stream on Peacock
Outstanding Animated Program
- Blue Eye Samurai, stream on Netflix
- Bob’s Burgers, stream on Hulu
- Scavengers Reign, stream on Max
- The Simpsons, stream on Hulu
- X-Men ’97, stream on Disney+
Eddy Chen/HBO
Outstanding Production Design For A 60-Minute+ Narrative Contemporary Program
- The Crown
- Fargo
- The Gentlemen
- The Morning Show
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Production Design For A 60-Minute+ Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- Palm Royale
- Ripley
- Shōgun
Outstanding Production Design For A 30-Minute Narrative Program
- The Bear
- Frasier
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Saturday Night Live
- Squid Game: The Challenge
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
- The 66th Grammy Awards
- Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
- The 95th Oscars
- The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
- The Crown
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
- The Amazing Race
- The Golden Bachelor
- Love on the Spectrum
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Squid Game: The Challenge
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
- Dancing With The Stars
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
- The 95th Oscars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
- The Idol
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Physical
Chuck Hodes/FX Networks
Outstanding Cinematography For A 30-Minute Multi-Camera Series
- Bob Hearts Abishola
- The Conners
- Fraiser
- How I Met Your Father
- Night Court
- The Upshaws
Outstanding Cinematography For A 30-Minute Single-Camera Series
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Physical
- Reservation Dogs
- Sugar
Outstanding Cinematography For A 60-Minute Series
- The Crown
- Shōgun
- 3 Body Problem
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Fargo
- Griselda
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
- Beckham
- Girls State
- Jim Henson Idea Man
- Our Planet II
- Planet Earth III
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
- The Amazing Race
- Life Below Zero
- Survivor
- The Traitors
- Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Commercial
- "Album Cover," – Apple
- "Best Friends," – Uber One | Uber Eats
- "Fuzzy Feelings," Apple
- "Just Joking," Sandy Hook Promise
- "Like A Good Neighbaaa," State Farm
- "Michael CeraVe," CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Alison Rosa / HBO
Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series
- The Gilded Age
- The New Look
- Palm Royale
- Shōgun
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Griselda
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Mary and George
- Ripley
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
- Ahsoka
- Echo
- Fallout
- Loki
- What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series
- The Bear
- The Crown
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Righteous Gemstones
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- American Horror Story: Delicate
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- The Regime
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear, "Fishes"
- The Bear, "Honeydew"
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks
- The Ms. Pat Show
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
- The Crown
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
- Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
- The 95th Oscars
- Tig Notaro: Hello Again
- The 76th Annual Tony Awards
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
- Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
- Beckham
- Girls State
- The Greatest Night in Pop
- Jim Henson Idea Man
- Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Lead image via Kristy Sparow/Amy Sussman/Getty Images
