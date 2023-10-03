These Insane Gap Sales Let You Build Your Fall Wardrobe For Less
Cozy sweaters and pajama pants are true wardrobe non-negotiables for the fall season. If you’re still working to build up your autumn capsule wardrobe, look no further than Gap – they have every essential you need for dressin’ up *or* down during the fall.
Gap’s current sales (lasting October 3 through 9) are literally leaving us speechless. You can get 50 percent off of sale styles, plus an extra 10 percent off your purchase with code ‘PERK’. The retailer is also offering 10 percent off some regular price styles, and 60 percent off limited-time deals — including sweats from $25, tops from $25, and outerwear from $45 — that are perfect for seasonal outfits.
Gap Sale Styles With An Extra 50% Off
Smocked Mockneck Tank Top
The styling possibilities for this top are endless. Whether you wear it with jeans or a maxi skirt, your fall 'fit will be absolutely fire.
High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans with Washwell
Denim styles are trending upwards with no signs of stopping. Plus, a reliable pair of jeans are essential for year-round dressing.
Floral Midi Wrap Skirt
This floral skirt with some tall boots and a mockneck sweater? An iconic fall look.
Ruffled Puff Sleeve Shirt
For more formal occasions (or even the office!), this top has *all* the cutest details.
Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants
Finished with a relaxed waistband, these are the ultimate comfy fall pants you've been dreaming of. You can dress 'em up or down, though, depending on what's on your schedule.
Puff Sleeve Ruched Top
This flattering puff sleeve top boasts some adorable ruches at the front to tie your look together.
Seamless Rib Bralette
This ribbed bralette was crafted specifically for sleeping in on slow fall mornings. Grab it in a few colors to complete your lazy day wardrobe!
Airy Wide Leg Pants
A pair of breezy bottoms is never a bad idea! For those warmer moments, this wide-leg design steps in with breathable comfort.
Regular Price Styles On The Gap Sale
Project Gap Sky High Rise Wide Baggy Cargo Jeans with Washwell
These utility-style jeans zip off and transform into bermuda-length shorts – talk about a fun fall wardrobe change!
CashSoft Funnel-Neck Sweater
Like we said, cozy sweaters are a non-negotiable for fall. This one flaunts a pattern that's more than fitting for the season.
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Rock the classic Gap logo via this ultra-soft hoodie. It'll also keep you nice and warm when it starts to get chilly out.
Faux-Suede Shirt
This no-suede suede top will bring forth some unique textures to your fall wardrobe. Available in navy, tan, and dark green colors, you're sure to find the shade you prefer from the Gap sale.
Shaker-Stitch Cardigan
This chunky sweater + a hot mug of tea = the *best* fall vibes.
Vegan Leather Midi Skirt
The deep red color has taken over fall fashion this year. Embrace the buzzy style zeitgeist with this distinctive midi skirt. It'll complement sweaters and t-shirts alike!
BetterMade Denim Low Rise Stride Jeans with Washwell
Gap sale always has more denim to discover! This design is basic yet bold, and made to pair with just about any piece.
CashSoft Mockneck Sweater
Crafted with only the softest fabric, this mockneck sweater just screams fall.
Cozy Essentials From The Gap Sale
Mid Rise Cloud Light Flare Sweatpants
For afternoons spent lounging in bed flipping through your current read, these smooth flare sweatpants do the trick with total finesse.
Vintage Soft Cargo Shorts
These shorts will become your coffee run BFF. They're a pajama-adjacent style that's easy to slide into, but definitely don't give the impression of straight-up PJ's.
Vintage Soft Pullover Sweatshirt
Having a basic sweatshirt on-hand is crucial for layering – a wardrobe must-have when it's unbearably cold outside!
Rib Easy Shorts
Whether they're worn to bed or to the gym, these unbelievably soft shorts will reside comfortably in your dresser drawers.
Vintage Soft Cargo Sweatpants
Consider these cargo-leaning sweatpants a huge step up from your regular go-to pair. They'll polish up your ensemble in the blink of an eye.
Vintage Soft Classic Joggers
Joggers are great for wearing over gym shorts or leggings if you have to commute through the cold. Or just wear them around the house – you define your fall style!
Add even more in-season (and affordable) styles to your cart via our shopping newsletter!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Images via Gap.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.