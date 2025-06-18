Taylor Sheridan & Brandon Sklenar Are Reuniting In A Brand New Thriller

Brandon Sklenar is tackling all the genres. After the romantic (and dramatic) It Ends With Us, the thrilling The Housemaid, and the inspirational The Olympian, the 1923 actor is reuniting with Taylor Sheridan for a new movie. F.A.S.T. is coming to theaters in 2027 (which makes sense given how stacked Brandon's calendar is at the moment), and we have the latest info you absolutely need to know.

Here's everything we know about Taylor Sheridan's F.A.S.T., starring Brandon Sklenar and coming to theaters in 2027.

Where can I watch FAST? Is Taylor Sheridan's action thriller film fast finally heading to theaters in 2027? Yes! F.A.S.T. zooms into theaters April 23, 2027.

What is the fast movie with Taylor Sheridan? Taylor Sheridan and Brandon Sklenar's new movie follows a ex-special forces agent who's brought back in to take charge on a special strike team. The target? Drug dealers protected by the CIA. No biggie.

Who's in the FAST cast? The F.A.S.T. cast (say that five times fast, ha!) will be directed by Ben Richardson and led by Brandon Sklenar, and we just got word that Succession star Juliana Canfield (and Tony nominee) is also joining the cast. Stay tuned for the full F.A.S.T. cast list: Brandon Sklenar

Juliana Canfield

Who's behind FAST? You'll be able to see F.A.S.T. in theaters thanks to Warner Bros. Pictures, who are behind movies like Barbie and Superman. “The breadth of Taylor Sheridan’s body of work is simply astounding and unparalleled in sheer excellence and consistent quality,” Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group's Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy told Collider in a statement. “With the hugely talented director Ben Richardson behind the camera and the exceptional producing talents of Heyday Films and Bosque Ranch, we are thrilled to have such an incredible creative team bringing F.A.S.T. to the big screen.”

Stay tuned for the latest news on F.A.S.T. — and whether Brandon Sklenar and Taylor Sheridan will reunite again on 1944 ;).