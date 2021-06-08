A Paloma Twist You Won't Want to Miss!
Half Baked Harvest's Tieghan Gerard recently joined Brit on a Teach Me Something New podcast episode all about her best cooking tips. Now, she's sharing her favorite recipes with us, all originally published on Half Baked Harvest. Take it away Tieghan!
Frozen Blueberry Paloma…tis' the season for fruity, frozen drinks! There's everything to love about a Frozen Blueberry Paloma. Using only a few ingredients, the Frozen Blueberry Paloma is a refreshing and unique twist on a paloma, this drink is the perfect end to a hot summer's day. Mixing fresh grapefruit juice, blueberries, lime juice, and a good splash of tequila; blended up with ice and topped off with sweet blueberries and edible flowers, this frosty drink is so easy to create. Simply mix everything together in a blender for a fun spring cocktail that's perfectly icy, sweet, and so delicious! A salty rim keeps everyone coming back for a second round. A great frosty drink to serve for any spring or summer occasion.
Just before I left for LA, something I was doing really inspired me to create a frozen drink. Ever since I shared my frozen cranberry margaritas over the holidays, I've been obsessed with creating frozen drinks. Something about them is just so fun! I've been wanting to share a new cocktail for weeks, but just have not had the time to put one together. So when I had a bucket full of blueberries in the fridge, something clicked in my head and I immediately knew I wanted to make a blueberry Paloma…but frozen!
Photo by Half Baked Harvest
Easy to Make
This is such a simple drink. First, gather your ingredients. Good tequila, fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice, lime juice, blueberries, and a bit of honey to sweeten things up. You'll also need some salt for the rim because no Paloma is complete without a salted rim.
Find yourself a blender. Grab lots of ice, add everything in, and then blend, blend, blend.
Pour into your pretty salty rimmed glass. And drink up! SIMPLE, right? And I love the pretty blue, purple color. It's perfect for both spring and summer!
Want to be extra? I do!
For a sweet and springy drink, I love finishing with edible flowers. Completely optional, but they add a nice "springy" touch to each drink. I order mine online through Gourmet Sweet Botanicals. But you can also pick them up in most grocery stores these days too!
The best part about this drink? It takes only minutes to make but always turns out looking so impressive and extra pretty with its dark reddish-purple hue. If you're hosting your family and friends for a summer cookout, I'd plan to make a batch or two. Everyone will love this frosty drink!
Photo by Half Baked Harvest
Frozen Blueberry Paloma
Prep Time: 10 MINUTES
Total Time: 10 MINUTES
Servings: 8
Calories Per Serving: 183 kcal
Nutritional information is only an estimate. The accuracy of the nutritional information for any recipe on this site is not guaranteed.
Ingredients
- kosher salt and flaky sea salt
- 1 1/2 cups silver tequila
- 1 1/2 cups grapefruit juice
- 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
- 3/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 1/4-1/2 cup honey, use more or less to your taste
- 2-3 cups ice
Instructions
- Rim each glass in salt.
- In a blender, combine the tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, blueberries, and honey. Add the ice and blend until slushy. Pour into your prepared glasses. Garnish with a couple of blueberries or a grapefruit wedge...or even an edible flower...and enjoy!
This recipe was originally published on Half Baked Harvest.
Check out our Teach Me Something New podcast episode with Half Baked Harvest's Tieghan Gerard for more food inspo.
Share your sweet creations with us @BritandCo and tag @HalfBakedHarvest!
New York Times bestselling cookbook author of Half Baked Harvest and Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, creates recipes inspired by the people and places she loves most. A food photographer, stylist, and recipe developer, Tieghan shares her work on her blog, Half Baked Harvest. Follow along on her site and social channels for a hearty mix of savory, sweet, healthy, and indulgent recipes... with a good amount of chocolate.