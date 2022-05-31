Pasta Amatricana Is Easy *And* Cozy. Here's How To Make It.
The quickest way to the heart might be through the stomach, but we'd also argue that cooking up delicious recipes from different cultures is a great way to see the world without even leaving your home. When we're making dinner, we always want something tasty but quick, especially when we have other things going on (like rewatching all of Stranger Things... again). That's why we love everything about Pasta Amatricana. Plus, not only is this pasta recipe delicious and easy, but it also features plenty of cheese, which will literally always say yes to.
What Is Pasta Amatricana?
Pasta Amatricana is a classic Italian recipe that features meat, cheese, and a flavorful tomato sauce. Instead of spaghetti or linguini, it calls for bucatini. Bucatini is a thicker noodle that's actually hollowed out, so you get an opportunity to have even more sauce with every bite.
Different Takes On Pasta Amatricana
@flavorsbyale Anyone else feel like they can eat pasta everyday? 🍝 #amatricana#pasta#noodles#dinnerwithme#learnfromtiktok#italiancooking#pastarecipes♬ Cooking Italian with Romano - Fabrizio Pigliucci
This iconic dish is equal parts easy and delicious, and makes for a great addition to any summer dinner or when you need warmth on cooler evenings. A variety of ingredients — including salty pancetta and pecorino Romano, and a bit of sugar — round out the flavor.
@danilocortellini Sundays are #pastaday#pastatiktok#pasta#amatriciana#recipesoftiktok#recipesforyou#recipeshare#italianfood#pastarecipe#pastatrend#foryou♬ Italian Dinner Party - Italian Restaurant Music of Italy
Since there are so many families that make this dish, every iteration is a bit different! If you're looking to add another layer to the recipe, remove some of the fat before you start making your tomato sauce. Add in garlic, onions, or cloves to add some extra flavor you wouldn't get otherwise.
@the_pastaqueen Pasta alla Gricia, the Grey Amatriciana sauce (pecorino & pepper) #gricia#pasta#pastarecipe#thepastaqueen#quickrecipes#italianfood#cooking♬ original sound - The Pasta Queen
If you're not a huge fan of tomatoes, or you want to cut down on your acid intake, try making the recipe without them. The official name of this dish is pasta alla gricia, and the gray sauce comes from mixing the pecorino cheese with some black pepper.
How To Make Pasta Amatricana
We got some pasta amatriciana inspo of our own fromGiada De Laurentiiswith this pancetta pasta recipe. You can finish with your go-to seasonings and herbs for even more of a personal touch. If you're super short on time, you can also swap pancetta and pecorino Romano for bacon and Parmesan.
Ingredients:
- 6 ounces pancetta, diced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- Sea salt
- 2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
- Pinch dried crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 (28-ounce) can tomato puree
- 1 pound linguine, or pasta of your choice
- 1/2 cup grated pecorino Romano
Instructions:
- Add the pancetta to a heavy large skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil and sauté until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Add the onion and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Season with salt. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes. Sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the tomato puree. Simmer uncovered over medium-low heat until the sauce thickens slightly and the flavors blend, about 15 minutes. Season the sauce with salt, to taste.
- Meanwhile, boil the linguine in a large pot of boiling salted water until tender but still firm to the bite, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking liquid.
- Toss the linguine with the sauce in the skillet, adding some of the reserved cooking liquid until the pasta is moist, but being careful not to dilute the sauce. Toss with the cheese. Season with salt, to taste.
Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for more recipe inspo, and tag us in your Pasta Amatriciana recipes on Instagram.
- A Cheesy, Garlicky Weeknight Pasta Recipe for When Your Fridge Is ... ›
- This Brilliant Vegan Pasta Swaps Avocado for Eggs! - Brit + Co ›
- 12 Fresh Homemade Pasta Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- This Instant Pot Creamy Chicken Pasta Recipe Is Magic - Brit + Co ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!