25 Creative Pancake Recipes To Make Your Breakfast Extraordinary
If you're anything like us, you could eat a good pancake recipe every. single. day. We'll top them with butter, chocolate chips, jam, berries... you name it, we'll put it on top of a stack. But what about changing up the pancakes themselves? From a rainbow recipe to pancake pops, we're here with the inspo you need to turn this breakfast dish into something totally unexpected, just in time for Pancake Day on March 1.
Pancake Pops
Crumbled pancakes and maple syrup come together to make some delicious pancake balls that go great on a stick. You can dip them in melted chocolate, candy, or just spread your favorite jam on top.
Mini Rainbow Pancakes
Okay so we don't necessarily need pancakes that are this tiny *but* we'll definitely take the rainbow theme. Add some food coloring in your favorite colors or in every shade of the rainbow (who wouldn't want to eat seven pancakes?!), and you can just add less batter than usual to your pan to make them a cute size.
Norwegian Pancake Recipe
Not a fan of fluffy pancakes? This recipe is for you. Don't be fooled by the fact that they look like crepes — they're lighter and a bit less chewy than their French counterparts. Even though this recipe is different than your go-to cakes, you can still add all your favorite toppings!
Letter Crepe Cakes
Spell out a fun word with some letter cookie cutters. If you don't have cookie cutters at your disposal, try spelling a word in cursive when you pour the batter into your pan. Either way, this is a great way to tell someone you love them or make your breakfast more festive!
@britt_rice
Will be making heart-shaped pancakes until Valentine's Day! Anyone else off today? #valentine #pancakes #breakfast #fyp #foryou
If you love fun shapes as much as we do, then you'll be a fan of these heart pancakes. On top of cutting out shapes, you can use cookie cutters as a guide to pour your batter into. Hearts, flowers, snowmen. The options are endless!
Gluten-Free Tropical Almond Pancakes
Not only do these cakes go easy on the gluten but they're also low-carb and can be topped with as much fruit as you want. We normally pair our pancakes with strawberries so we switched it up with some kiwi, mango, and coconut flakes. Consider this summer in a breakfast dish!
Ricotta Pillow Pancakes
Ricotta cheese makes these pancakes ultra fluffy, which we're not complaining about. A trio of pumpkin, sunflower, and chia seeds (plus the edible flowers) make this dish one you do not want to miss.
@chefkoudy
Mini baby Pancakes😍🥞 OUR 1st YOUTUBE VIDEO coming TODAY😍❣️ #pancakecereal#pancakes#pancakeday#pancakesrecipe#pancakerecipe#cereals#foodfun#foodlove
Tiny pancakes (we're talking doll-sized here) make an amazing cereal alternative. They're easier to make than you might think, especially if you have a squeeze bottle, or a plastic bag with the corner tip cut off, at your disposal. Add a bit of milk to your bowl, top with maple syrup and strawberries, and dig in!
Spinach Pancakes
Considering it's almost March, it's the perfect time to start thinking about St. Patrick's Day. These four leaf clovers are chock full of cream cheese, spinach, and Greek yogurt, and they'll definitely count as your "something green" once March 17 rolls around.
Instead of cooking your pancakes on the stove, consider baking them instead! Place strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries in your batter before popping them in the oven to let the fruit bake into the pancake. Then slice them up and serve as strips. They make perfect dippers.
Pancake Cinnamon Rolls
Who could've known that we'd love a combo of two of our breakfast favorites? (The answer is us, we knew). Just make a few thin, long pancakes, then cover with a tasty mix of cinnamon and butter before rolling them up. Drizzle with cream cheese icing, eat, and repeat!
Zucchini Cakes
Swap maple syrup and powdered sugar for eggs and avocado to make this tasty breakfast. The zucchini makes things extra healthy, and we'll eat anything with avocado. This is a great option for anyone who's not big on sweet breakfasts, or is trying to cut back on their sugar intake.
Cottage Cheese Protein Pancake Recipe
Full of protein, calcium, and zinc, cottage cheese is a great way to bulk up your pancakes without changing too much of your favorite recipe. And of course you can't forget a scoop on top once they're done cooking!
Cookie Butter Pancakes
We're all about adding nutella, cream cheese, and butter to our pancakes, and now we're trying out cookie butter. Chocolate cookies and cream, vanilla snickerdoodle, and honey graham cracker are a trio that you simply can't beat.
These tacos are a perfect excuse to ditch your forks! If you love handheld breakfasts but are tired of eggs, sausage, and veggies, make these instead. Serve up sliced fruit, nuts, jam, and chocolate in bowls to let the kids build their own.
Marshmallow Oreo Pancakes
This dish could probably be a dessert if you wanted it to but we couldn't resist making it for breakfast! The secret to these is crushing up the Oreo cookies and adding them into the pancake mix before cooking.
Pancake Fruit Tarts
Artsy people and Instagram foodies, this one's for you. Turn your breakfast into a beautiful fruit display by spreading some Greek yogurt on each cake, then arranging berries and other fruit slices on top. It makes it more healthy than maple syrup and it's just pretty to look at.
Fluffy AF Pancakes
Get every pancake lover's stamp of approval with a stack that is so fluffy it borders on cloud-like! And you can't go wrong with a classic topping combo like chocolate chips + bananas + coconut flakes.
BRB, adding this to our spring brunch menu. This is a great way to break down pancakes to be more bite sized for the kids and make it more fun for the adults. Plus you can change up the what goes on your skewer depending on dietary restrictions or brunch theme!
Pumpkin Pancake Recipe
This recipe changes out regular flour for chickpea flour to make it a bit healthier. And since it's super easy to pick up canned pumpkin from the store, you don't have to wait for Pumpkin Spice season to whip up a batch of these yummy pancakes.
Waffle Iron Latkes
Okay, so these are technically pancakes... potato pancakes. We love this recipe a latke (hehe) and cooking them in the waffle iron makes it more fun! Especially if you have a mini iron. There are tons of toppings you can pick from, but we're a big fan of Pear + Gorgonzola.
We love matcha lattes so it only makes sense that we would love matcha pancakes. Not only does adding the green powder make your breakfast more colorful, it adds a whole new flavor.
Million Layer Pumpkin Crepe Cake
A million layers might be overstating things but this recipe definitely uses a ton of cakes. A mascarpone, pumpkin puree, and brown sugar filling keeps the layers from sliding all over the place *and* complements the crepes wonderfully.
@foodyfetish
S’mores Pancakes from “Hash Kitchen” in Scottsdale, AZ! 😍🥞🍫💦 #foodyfetish #smores #pancakes #pancake #marshmallow #chocolate #breakfast
It's not quite s'mores season, but marshmallow fluff and chocolate drizzle turn a regular stack of pancakes into the thing of our campfire dreams. Bonus points if you add graham cracker powder into the batter.
3-Ingredient Protein Pancakes
All you need for this healthy and recipe is a banana, protein powder, and a couple of eggs. Then just top with your favorite berries, yogurt, or even a couple strips of bacon.
