Lola Tung Is Already In A Brand New Movie — & It's Not 'TSITP'!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It won't be long before we can see Lola Tung return as Belly Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie — but while we wait, she's got a brand new project on the horizon: Forbidden Fruits. The new movie has some of the hottest names in Hollywood (like Lili Reinhart and Emma Chamberlain, just to name a couple), and it's one of the buzziest movies of the new year.
Here's what we know. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Forbidden Fruits, starring Lola Tung, Lili Reinhart, and Emma Chamberlain.
What are Forbidden Fruits about?
Forbidden Fruits follows a group of women, Apple, Cherry, and Fig, who secretly run a cult underneath their mall store after the shop closes for the evening. But everything goes sideways when a brand new employee named Pumpkin challenges everything. You can watch the brand new trailer above.
Lili Reinhart opened up about her experience filming the movie, and honestly it sounds like a blast. "I love Lola [Tung]. I interviewed her for Hero Mag, which was so, it was cute, I'm like, 'Oh no, like I'm the old one now, like I'm the old b—ch who was on the show 10 years ago, it's funny," Lili exclusively told Brit + Co. "We got very close while we were shooting that movie and [I feel] so lucky to call her a friend, like an actual genuine friend. She's all over my For You Page right now, everywhere. My whole thing is The Summer I Turned Pretty, so I'm seeing her face every day and it makes me smile because she's the cutest and also nicest person alive, by the way."
Where can I watch Forbidden Fruits?
We don't have an official release date for Forbidden Fruits yet, but we'll be able to see the new movie in 2026! Stay tuned for updates, because as soon as we know, you'll know!
Who's in the Forbidden Fruits cast?
The Forbidden Fruits cast is literally stacked with all your favorite Gen Z and millennial stars. The cast includes:
- Lola Tung
- Lili Reinhart
- Victoria Pedretti
- Alexandra Shipp
- Emma Chamberlain
- Gabrielle Union
Where was Forbidden Fruits filmed?
Forbidden Fruits started filming in Toronto, Canada, in March 2025.
What is the new horror movie with Lola Tung?
In addition to Forbidden Fruits, we'll also see Lola Tung star opposite Nico Parker in The Young People.
