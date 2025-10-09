Shopping for dads can feel like an Olympic sport — especially when yours insists he doesn’t “need” anything. But whether he’s the practical type, the gadget lover, or the guy who just wants to kick back in comfort, there is a perfect gift out there waiting for him. These nine great gifts for dads are sure to impress even the hardest-to-shop-for guys.

Scroll on to shop our top 9 gifts for dads to give this year!

Amazon Balmuda The Lantern Forget everything you thought you knew about traditional camping lanterns. This luxe model from Balmuda elevates the experience so nicely with an artsy design and a cozy, dimmable light. Lightweight and water-resistant, it can easily come along with him on his way to the campsite or simply join him and his favorite book for a lazy night inside.

Amazon 1000 Record Covers by Michael Ochs If the dad you're shopping for is a total music nerd, he'll love this book that spans 1,000 famous record covers. Each flip of the page will be a fun walk down memory lane!

Flamingo Estate Flamingo Estate Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee This premium coffee will instantly help him step up his morning routine with Cacao, Toffee, Ripe Cherry. The best part about purchasing this bag is knowing the beans are sustainably grown and your business supports local farmers in Guatemala and Colombia. Gift it alongside a moka pot or French press to complete the set!

Amazon Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Portable Soft Cooler Adventurous dads know just how cool Yeti coolers are, and this soft-sided one is likely already on his wishlist. With unbeatable insulation and plenty of space for beer cans and packed lunches, this pick is easy to tote around for any event. Plus, it'll last him a lifetime as it's resistant to punctures and scratches.

Compartés Compartés Macallan Scotch Whiskey Truffles If your dad's got a severe sweet tooth, he's going to love these fancy whiskey-infused truffles, so much so that they'll be gone within days.

Nordstrom Barbour Bowden Quilted Nylon Jacket A high-quality jacket is never a bad gift idea for dads. This quilted design is a great one to grab since it pairs well with casual and formal outfits alike!

Amazon Every Man Jack Daily Skin Care Set Want to help him lock down a good skincare routine? Look no further than this set that's simple enough for everyday use, but luxe enough to make each application feel like a treat.

Saucony Saucony ProGrid Triumph 4 Premium Sneakers While we can definitely appreciate a good dad sneaker, a lot of silhouettes out there can look a little... outdated. Not this Saucony pair, though! With a cohesive color palette and modern details throughout, dad will be stepping out in style in no time.

Amazon Kodak Half Frame Film Camera For the sentimental dad, this half-frame film camera will quickly become his go-to companion for capturing memories during family outings, vacations, and so much more. Gift it with some 35mm film, and he's ready to snap away.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop even more gift ideas for the holidays!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.