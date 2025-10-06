She deserves it all.
The 10 Best Gifts For Every Kind Of Mom In 2025
No matter how well you know her, shopping for mom often feels like an impossible task. How do you find something that even comes close to showing her she deserves it all? Whether she’s the sentimental type who cherishes a thoughtful keepsake or the kind of mom who insists she doesn’t “need” anything, there’s always a perfect gift out there waiting to make her smile. We rounded up the best gift ideas for mom that are sure to make her feel beyond loved this holiday season.
Scroll on for the 10 best gifts for mom to give in 2025!
Fat And The Moon
Fat And The Moon All Cream
This rich moisturizer will help with all of her dry skin woes this winter. Formulated naturally with shea butter, rosewater, and sunflower oil, it delivers such a nice and nourishing glow wherever she needs hydration. Because it's made with simple ingredients, it's friendly on any kind of skin type.
SeaVees
SeaVees Tiburon Trekkers
Think of these cozy clogs as elevated house shoes – they're not too flimsy that they'll wear out fast with frequent wear nor too clunky to wear inside. We adore them for tackling chores around the house or running errands, and mom will, too! Their sleek shape is easy to slip into, plus the luxe leather soles will mold to her steps quickly. The bottoms are also crafted with Vibram technology for an enjoyable high-tread, non-slip experience.
Brümate
Brümate Era
This insulated tumbler is definitely going to change the game when it comes to mom's hydration routine. Unlike similar models, this one is actually leakproof, thanks to the discreet locking mechanism on the lid. The tumbler and handle are superiorly sturdy, too – its longevity can't be beat.
Amazon
Salt & Stone Body Mist + Body Lotion Bundle
For the bougie mom who can't ever resist a little 'treat yourself' moment, this body care duo is sure to impress. Complete with a fast-absorbing lotion and heavenly-smelling mist outfitted with the aromas of santal and vetiver, each product will fit seamlessly into her current lineup of faves.
Flamingo Estate
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
We can guarantee this candle is unlike anything she's smelled before. With fresh notes of heirloom tomato, rich pepper, and freshly-watered vines, it's perfectly earthy and invigorating. Each burn is sure to feel like a real treat for mom, whether she lights the wick for bath time or during dinner.
The Spice House
The Spice House Kitchen Starter Collection
Packed with all the best foundational spices for her kitchen cabinet, this nice set of seasonings made with premium-sourced ingredients will help any kind of mom (pro home chef or not) step up her meals with ease.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Mia Patterned Market Tote Bag
Farmer's market hauls, shopping trips, weekend essentials – this tote bag can handle it all. Plus, in lieu of one solid color, this durable cotton cutie comes in several playful patterns to spice up her look.
rms
rms Revitalize Hydra Concealer
With medium coverage and a hydrating formula, this liquid concealer looks oh-so natural, perfect for covering up blemishes and dull under eyes. If your mom's search for a reliable concealer seems never-ending (same here), gift her a tube so she can give it a go and see just how magical it is.
Vuori
Vuori Alpine Vest
This wear-with-everything vest is bound to keep even the coolest moms warm this winter and beyond. The fleece is unbelievably lush, plus we love that this piece has a bit of a cropped hem to it for added trendiness.
Nordstrom
Monica Vinader Odyssey Aquamarine Stacking Ring
Finding a jewelry gift that's holiday-appropriate can be hard – sometimes the piece is too big and flashy, and other times, it's way too understated or cheap-looking. This chic ring strikes the perfect balance between the two, acting as an easy stackable piece or standalone statement thanks to the subtle peep of aquamarine.
